Likely Landing Spots, Trade Packages for Raiders Star Amari Cooper

The Oakland Raiders are entering a full-scale rebuild, and nobody on the roster is safe.

The organization already traded its best player, Khalil Mack, before the season began. Its decision-makers are now prepared to part with a pair of recent first-round picks, wide receiver Amari Cooper and safety Karl Joseph, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. Maybe this shouldn't come as a surprise since both are represented by the same agent, Joel Segal, as Mack.

Cooper is the more intriguing option because of his history.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was noncommittal on the situation post-game, per Yahoo's Charles Robinson: "Gruden on trading Amari Cooper: 'I don't know. No, I haven't heard that. You know, I'm not, I'm not, you know, I'm just, uh, sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. But, uh, I just hope Amari's OK. Like I said, he's going to be a big part of our pass offense.'"

Cooper, the 2015 fourth overall pick came into the league and immediately produced at a high level with a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns and Pro Bowl bids. Despite being in his fourth season, Cooper is only six months older than fellow Alabama Crimson Tide product, Calvin Ridley, whom the Atlanta Falcons selected in the first round of this year's draft.

However, it isn't all wonderful regarding Cooper, which will limit potential suitors.



First, his inconsistency during the past 20 games hindered his overall production. Drops have been a big part of the problem.

"He's a dynamic player for us," former head coach Jack Del Rio said last season, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Wagaman. "Not a good thing when he's not catching the ball and making those plays. We've gotta find a way to help that be rectified."

Also, Cooper's contract is prohibitive. If a team takes on his current rookie deal, it will only owe the wide receiver $452,941 for the rest of the season, according to Spotrac. But his fifth-year option is $13.924 million next year without a guarantee of signing a long-term deal.

The 24-year-old receiver's health will come into play as well. Cooper injured his ribs during Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Field Yates.



Even so, franchises won't find better options in free agency or the draft to address wide receiver, which makes Cooper so enticing. The Raiders will want significant draft picks in return while balancing any deal with a partner's long-term projections, like Oakland did when it dealt Mack to the Chicago Bears.

This means the Raiders need to find underachieving organizations with a dire need at wide receiver and plenty of cap space in the coming seasons to strike a deal for Cooper. Six come to mind.