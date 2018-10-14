Likely Landing Spots, Trade Packages for Raiders Star Amari Cooper

Likely Landing Spots, Trade Packages for Raiders Star Amari CooperOctober 14, 2018
The Oakland Raiders are entering a full-scale rebuild, and nobody on the roster is safe.
The organization already traded its best player, Khalil Mack, before the season began. Its decision-makers are now prepared to part with a pair of recent first-round picks, wide receiver Amari Cooper and safety Karl Joseph, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. Maybe this shouldn't come as a surprise since both are represented by the same agent, Joel Segal, as Mack.
Cooper is the more intriguing option because of his history.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden was noncommittal on the situation post-game, per Yahoo's Charles Robinson: "Gruden on trading Amari Cooper: 'I don't know. No, I haven't heard that. You know, I'm not, I'm not, you know, I'm just, uh, sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. But, uh, I just hope Amari's OK. Like I said, he's going to be a big part of our pass offense.'"
Cooper, the 2015 fourth overall pick came into the league and immediately produced at a high level with a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns and Pro Bowl bids. Despite being in his fourth season, Cooper is only six months older than fellow Alabama Crimson Tide product, Calvin Ridley, whom the Atlanta Falcons selected in the first round of this year's draft.
However, it isn't all wonderful regarding Cooper, which will limit potential suitors.
First, his inconsistency during the past 20 games hindered his overall production. Drops have been a big part of the problem.
"He's a dynamic player for us," former head coach Jack Del Rio said last season, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Wagaman. "Not a good thing when he's not catching the ball and making those plays. We've gotta find a way to help that be rectified."
Also, Cooper's contract is prohibitive. If a team takes on his current rookie deal, it will only owe the wide receiver $452,941 for the rest of the season, according to Spotrac. But his fifth-year option is $13.924 million next year without a guarantee of signing a long-term deal.
The 24-year-old receiver's health will come into play as well. Cooper injured his ribs during Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Even so, franchises won't find better options in free agency or the draft to address wide receiver, which makes Cooper so enticing. The Raiders will want significant draft picks in return while balancing any deal with a partner's long-term projections, like Oakland did when it dealt Mack to the Chicago Bears.
This means the Raiders need to find underachieving organizations with a dire need at wide receiver and plenty of cap space in the coming seasons to strike a deal for Cooper. Six come to mind.
Indianapolis Colts
Package: A pair of second-round picks
The Indianapolis Colts might have been higher on the list, but the schedule isn't doing them any favors.
The Raiders face the Colts on Oct. 28—which makes a deal between the two unlikely. Of course, the Raiders don't want to be burned by their old receiver. However, the NFL's trade deadline isn't until two days later.
Oakland could maximize value by waiting until the deadline and hope a bidding war occurs for Cooper's services. If this occurs, the Colts should absolutely be in the mix, because Andrew Luck never seems to get the help he needs to fully realize his potential.
T.Y. Hilton remains a viable target, but the team has very little else at the position. Tight end Eric Ebron, who has issues with lapses in concentration, entered Sunday as the team's second-leading receiver. Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers aren't difference-makers.
Indianapolis is positioned well on two fronts.
First, the franchise can make a move for Cooper knowing it has the league's highest projected salary-cap space for the 2019 campaign at $126 million, according to Spotrac. A long-term extension for the wide receiver shouldn't be a problem at all.
Second, this year's draft trade with the New York Jets in which New York moved up three spots to select quarterback Sam Darnold provides some flexibility with a pair of 2019 second-round picks to use to the Colts' advantage.
New York Jets
Package: A pair of third-round picks
The New York Jets' need for a wide receiver will grow with each passing week.
Currently, the team is solid, albeit unspectacular, with Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor and Jermaine Kearse. Obviously, this unit could and should be improved to better help 21-year-old franchise quarterback Sam Darnold.
A trade for Cooper not only gives the Jets an immediate upgrade, but the move provides offseason insurance since every one of those previously named receivers are unrestricted or restricted free agents after this season.
The move could begin a rapport between the young signal-caller and a legitimate top option instead of waiting months to address the position.
Like the Colts, the Jets have plenty of money to spend. New York is second in projected salary-cap space at $106 million. The difference between the two teams is their available draft assets.
Where Indianapolis has an extra second-round pick thanks to the Jets moving up for the third overall pick, New York doesn't own a 2019 second-round selection. However, the Jets have a pair of third-round picks and could add a little more to sweeten the deal. The potential trade package may not be enough, though.
Unless the Jets are willing to consider the possibility of flipping their first-round pick—which is a bit steep based on their rebuilding stage—they'll be on the outside looking in despite obvious interest in a top receiving talent.
Cleveland Browns
Package: Second-round pick, linebacker Jamie Collins and safety Derrick Kindred
The Browns' wide receiver corps is an absolute disaster.
Even with Jarvis Landry's addition, the group is the league's most inconsistent. In fact, a league-high 10.3 percent of Baker Mayfield's passes had been dropped going into Sunday's contest, according to Pro Football Focus. Then, the team's rookie wide receivers, Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley, dropped touchdown passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
Cooper isn't the most reliable target by any means, but Cleveland's lack of talent at the position is glaring.
The Browns could offer the most intriguing deal of all by combining draft assets and players. Cleveland already has a pair of third-round picks to offset any loss of an earlier pick.
Jamie Collins and Derrick Kindred are holdovers from the previous front office. Collins holds a significant salary-cap hit at $12.15 million for a team like Oakland with just over $8 million in available space. But his number will be offset by Cooper's removal and the prorated portion that's left this season. Otherwise, Collins can give the Raiders an athletic and talented linebacker to build around, if he's fully committed since he tends to freelance and give up on plays.
Kindred is much cheaper since the 2016 fourth-round pick is still in the third year of his rookie deal. The Browns already have Jabrill Peppers at strong safety, and the Raiders could use a Karl Joseph replacement if he's dealt.
The hangup will be general manager John Dorsey's reluctance to invest so much in the receiver position after the franchise already decided not to sign Dez Bryant or Rishard Matthews following their visits.
Buffalo Bills
Package: Second-round pick and defensive end Shaq Lawson
A year ago, the Buffalo Bills were aggressive at the trade deadline with the acquisition of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.
The move hasn't worked out in the team's favor. In 11 games since joining the Bills, Kelvin Benjamin has caught 26 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't exactly become a top receiver in a featured role or committed himself, as 13 WHAM's Jenna Cottrell noted.
Disappointment in Benjamin shouldn't deter the Bills from pursuing Cooper. The Raiders receiver is three years younger at the same stage of their careers and more dynamic with a better track record.
Something...anything...needs to be done to help rookie quarterback Josh Allen, even though Nathan Peterman finished Sunday's contest after Allen injured his ankle, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.
The following are the Bills receivers beyond Benjamin: Zay Jones, Andre Holmes, Robert Foster and Ray-Ray McCloud III.
Yikes.
Buffalo can offer Oakland an early-round pick and another disappointing first-round pick in defensive end Shaq Lawson. Lawson heard the trade rumors before the season started, according to The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn. He hasn't really responded. Although, the Raiders could see value in the pass-rusher to address a growing issue within their defense.
Dallas Cowboys
Package: Second-round pick and defensive end Randy Gregory
A trade can only occur if two teams are willing to make a deal. The Raiders and Dallas Cowboys have desperate needs at key positions with the other potentially addressing those issues.
The Cowboys don't have a legitimate threat at wide receiver, and the lack of a top target is stunting quarterback Dak Prescott's growth.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently stated the team hasn't had a No. 1 receiver in "several years," according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer. Right now, slot receiver Cole Beasley is the team's first option in the passing game, and he's simply not good enough to demand such a role.
Cooper would immediately walk into Dallas' locker room as the team's top wide receiver, if Jones can find a way to strike a deal.
Fortunately, the Cowboys have plenty of depth at defensive end.
"It's hard to find a great one. It's hard to find a good one. It's hard to find one," John Gruden said of pass-rushers after trading Khalil Mack, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.
Dallas is four-deep at defensive end with Demarcus Lawrence, 2017 first-round pick Taco Charlton, Randy Gregory, rookie Dorance Armstrong Jr. and David Irving, who returned to practice this past week, according to the team's official site.
A new beginning for Gregory after multiple suspensions may be enough to jump-start his career, since his overall talent has never been in question.
Green Bay Packers
Package: 2019 first-round pick
The Green Bay Packers hold a potential trump card over every other team interested in Cooper: They own a pair of first-round picks.
How much the Packers are willing to spend is another matter altogether. A first-round pick is quite rich and may not even be needed. However, the possibility exists depending on how other teams view Cooper's ceiling.
Of course, such a significant investment would have to be for the long term. The Packers aren't going to flip a first-round pick to the Raiders with the thought he's a one-and-a-half-year rental. Green Bay is positioned very well with nearly $40 million in salary-cap space going into the 2019 offseason.
Multiple significant contributors are free agents after this season, but everything hinges on whom the team actually wants to return. Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb and Muhammad Wilkerson aren't guaranteed to wear the green and yellow next season. An extension for free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is the only real priority.
The primary concern should be putting as many weapons around quarterback Aaron Rodgers as possible. Davante Adams developed into a solid No. 1 option, but Cooper can provide a second with the rest of the receiving corps struggling. Geronimo Allison entered Sunday's contest as the team's second-leading receiver, but he's a restricted free agent after the season.
The Raiders were happy to make an earlier deal with another NFC North team; they should do so again.