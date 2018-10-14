Amway College Football Poll 2018: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama remains unscathed as the nation's top-ranked team.

Everyone else? Umm...

Makes chaotic shrugging hand motions.

The Crimson Tide remain untested at the top of the latest Amway Coaches Poll, receiving 61 of a possible 64 first-place votes. They're now followed by Ohio State and Clemson at No. 2 and 3, respectively, following Georgia's upset loss to LSU.

Notre Dame and LSU round out the Top Five.

Here's a look at how the Week 8 poll played out:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Notre Dame

5. LSU

6. Georgia

7. Michigan

8. Texas

9. UCF

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Florida

13. West Virginia

14. Washington

15. NC State

16. Penn State

17. Kentucky

18. Texas A&M

19. Wisconsin

20. South Florida

21. Cincinnati

22. Iowa

23. Washington State

24. Stanford

25. Colorado

Half of the Top 10 lost Saturday, highlighted by Georgia. The Bulldogs went on the road at LSU and found themselves completely overmatched in a 36-16 blowout. LSU led 16-0 at the break and never trailed in the biggest win of Ed Orgeron's tenure as head coach.

"We were going to be as aggressive as we can. We were going to take shots and go for it and play to win the game the whole time," Orgeron told reporters after the matchup. "We were going for it as hard as we can today. We were throwing out the kitchen sink, man. We were giving them everything we had, and we did it."

LSU moved up to No. 5 with the win, while Georgia dropped to No. 6.

West Virginia, sitting sixth a week ago, descended all the way to No. 13 after a 30-14 beatdown at the hands of Iowa State. The Cyclones didn't allow a point in the second half and likely ended Will Grier's Heisman Trophy hopes, holding him to just 100 passing yards.

Washington and Penn State both suffered their second losses of the season in close conference contests. The Huskies suffered a 30-27 overtime defeat to Oregon on the road, while the Nittany Lions dropped their second straight game in a 21-17 home loss to Michigan State.

Penn State's last five losses have come by a total of 12 points.

"We had a chance to put them away several times on offense, on defense and on special teams, and we didn't do it," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin told reporters. "We let them stay in the game."

Wisconsin moved back nine spots to No. 19 after losing 38-13 to Michigan.

No. 22 Iowa and No. 23 Washington State moved into rankings.