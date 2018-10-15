ALCS Bracket 2018: Game Time, TV Schedule and Odds for Red Sox vs. Astros

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated by his teammates after getting the save in his teams win over the Houston Astros in Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox defeated the Astros 7-5. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox won 7-5 on Sunday night, knotting up their ALCS matchup with the Houston Astros at one game apiece.

The series now shifts to Minute Maid Park in Houston, as the Astros will look to put things away at home, while the Red Sox will have to win at least one game to force the series back to Fenway Park.

Ahead is a look at what's left of the ALCS schedule, some updated World Series odds and a quick outlook of what lies ahead in the series.

     

ALCS Schedule

Game 3 (at HOU): Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 4 (at HOU): Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8:39 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 5 (at HOU): Thursday, Oct. 18 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS

*Game 6 (at BOS): Saturday, Oct. 20 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS

*Game 7 (at BOS): Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7:39 p.m. ET on TBS

*If necessary

    

Odds to Win 2018 World Series (via OddsShark)

Astros: +175

Red Sox: +290

     

Series Outlook

Dallas Keuchel
Dallas KeuchelGregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Game 3 pitching matchup will pit a pair of upcoming free agents against one another, as Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel (12-11, 3.74 ERA, 153 K, 204.2 IP) takes on Red Sox deadline-addition Nathan Eovaldi (6-7, 3.81 ERA, 101 K, 111.0 IP).

Eovaldi threw a gem in his postseason debut in Game 3 of the ALDS, allowing just five hits and one earned run in seven innings of work against the Yankees.

Keuchel lasted five innings in his ALDS outing, giving up four hits and two earned runs. He has a 3.28 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 46.2 innings.

Charlie Morton (15-3, 3.13 ERA, 201 K, 167.0 IP) and Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.28 ERA, 190 K, 191.1 IP) are the scheduled starters for Game 4, and both pitchers have enjoyed their fair share of recent postseason success.

Porcello picked up the win in his ALDS start by allowing one run in 5.2 innings in the Game 4 clincher.

Morton didn't take a turn in the ALDS as the Astros swept the Cleveland Indians, but he was instrumental in the team's World Series success last year. He posted a 1.74 ERA and 0.58 WHIP with 11 strikeouts in 10.1 innings in one start and one relief appearance.

Both teams have stacked offenses, so if one of those back-of-the-rotation starters can turn in a dominant start, it could swing the entire series.

The ace matchup of Justin Verlander and Chris Sale will be on tap again for Game 5, and the pitching decisions from there will be dictated by who is on top in the series.

We're just two games in, but this series already has the makings of a seven-game classic.

    

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.

