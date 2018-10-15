NLCS Bracket 2018: Updated TV Schedule and Dodgers vs. Brewers Series Prediction

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The National League Championship Series is all knotted up after two games, and the series will now shift to Dodger Stadium for the next three games, starting on Monday evening.

The Milwaukee Brewers walked away with a 6-5 victory in Game 1 and looked to be on their way to another win with a 3-0 lead heading into the seventh inning. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers plated four runs in the seventh and eighth innings and held on for a 4-3 win.

Ahead is a look at the remaining NLCS schedule and some predictions for how the rest of the series will play out.

NLCS Schedule

Game 3 (at LAD): Monday, Oct. 15 at 7:39 p.m. ET on FSI

Game 4 (at LAD): Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 5 (at LAD): Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1

*Game 6 (at MIL): Friday, Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET on FS1

*Game 7 (at MIL): Saturday, Oct. 20 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1

*If necessary

NLCS Predictions

Walker Buehler Pitches a Gem in Game 3

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler was roughed up in his postseason debut, allowing five earned runs in five innings against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS.

However, his success this season—particularly over the final month—are a big reason why the Dodgers were able to win a sixth consecutive NL West title.

The 24-year-old posted a 1.95 ERA in five September starts, then tossed 6.2 shutout innings of one-hit ball against the Colorado Rockies in Game 163 to secure the division title.

"I really like our chances when he's taking the mound," manager Dave Roberts told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. "I feel the same, obviously, about Clayton. A different sort of track record, but Walker has ascended to that."

The Dodgers are counting on their young standout to be at his best when he takes the mound in a crucial Game 3 that could swing the momentum of the entire series. Even after struggling his last time out, he has the stuff to do just that.

Brewers Win One in LA, Force Series Back to Milwaukee



Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Brewers had a 12-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, and we're predicting here that they'll also drop Game 3 on Monday night.

The last time they lost three straight?

That came nearly two months ago on Aug. 18 when a 7-2 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals on the road gave them three defeats in a row. Since then, they've lost back-to-back games just once.

In other words, the odds of the Brewers losing four straight and the series wrapping up in five games seem low.

The two teams split a four-game series at Dodger Stadium at the end of July, and the Brewers will have a rested bullpen following the travel day on Sunday.

Whether it's in Game 4 or Game 5, expect the Brewers to pick up one win on the road to force the series back to Miller Park.

Series Prediction: Dodgers in 7

John Bazemore/Associated Press

My original prediction was for the Brewers to win this series.

However, that was rooted in a belief that they would continue riding their late-season hot streak and jump out to a 2-0 lead before things shifted to Dodger Stadium.

Instead, the first two games were split, and now the Brewers have some work to do.

So far, we have the series moving back to Milwaukee with the Dodgers up 3-2, which means the Dodgers would need to win just one more.

With Hyun-Jin Ryu and Buehler lined up to start Game 6 and Game 7, and Clayton Kershaw potentially available in relief in Game 7, the Dodgers are in a good position.

The Brewers pick up the victory in Game 6, as the excitement of playing in front of the home crowd again and a rested bullpen gives them an edge, but the Dodgers come out on top in Game 7 to repeat as pennant winners.

