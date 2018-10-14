Astros vs. Red Sox: ALCS Game 2 TV Schedule, Pick and Ticket Info

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox may have won a Major-League best 108 games in the regular season, but they find themselves with an 0-1 deficit in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros after dropping a 7-2 decision in Game 1.

The defending World Series Champions led through the majority of the game and survived a tying rally by the Red Sox in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead again in the top of the sixth. The Astros took a 3-2 into the top of the ninth, and put the game away with home runs by Josh Reddick and Yuli Gurriel.

Shortstop Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out base hit off of hard-throwing Joe Kelly. "I was looking for a fastball, and he throws 100 so I had to be ready for that," Correa told TBS reporter Lauren Shehadi after the game. "It was up in the zone, and I put a really good swing on it."

Kelly relieved Red Sox starter Chris Sale, who pitched 4.0 innings before he was pulled by manager Alex Cora. Sale only gave up one hit, but he walked four and gave up two runs. Sale actually settled down and pitched effectively in the third and fourth innings, but by then he had thrown 86 pitches and that count was too high.

Game 1: Astros 7, Red Sox 2, Houston leads series, 1-0

Game 2: Sunday, October 14 at Boston (7:09 p.m., TBS)

Game 3: Tuesday, October 16 at Houston (5:09 p.m., TBS)

Game 4: Wednesday, October 17 at Houston (8:39 p.m., TBS)

Game 5: Thursday, October 18 at Houston (8:09 p.m., TBS)*

Game 6: Saturday, October 20 at Boston (5:09 p.m., TBS)*

Game 7: Sunday, October 21 at Boston (7:39 p.m., TBS)*

*-if necessary

Sale was ineffective, but Houston starter Justin Verlander was quite sharp and earned the win. Verlander gave up two runs on two hits, and he struck out six batters as he was able to dominate with his fastball.

Correa said Verlander gave the Astros just what they were looking for in the ALCS opener. "Whenever Justin is on the mound, we go to the field expecting to win," Correa said. "That's just what Justin gave us tonight. He did what he does best, shutting down the lineup. They have a great lineup over there, but he was lights out."

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 7:09 p.m. ET, and will be televised by TBS.

David Price, who was knocked out of his American League Division Series start by the New York Yankees after 1.2 innings, will start for the Red Sox.

Hard-throwing right-hander Gerritt Cole will be on the mound for the Astros.

The Red Sox are going to to need a consistent pitching effort from Price, and they will need their big hitters to come through.

Mookie Betts opened the game with a single off of Verlander, but that was his only hit in four at bats. J.D. Martinez was hitless in three at bats, although he did have one walk.

The Red Sox, who ranked first in the Major Leagues with 876 runs scored during the season, were held to three singles. They looked nothing like the team that scored 16 runs in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium.

They face a crucial game Sunday, because if they drop a second straight game at home to the Astros, they will take that 0-2 deficit to Houston and attempt to win four of the next five games against the defending World Series champions.

Prediction

The Red Sox sent their best pitcher to the mound and he was unable to pitch into the fifth inning. Price takes the mound in Game 2, and he has struggled throughout his postseason career.

If he doesn't put an end to that streak Sunday, the Red Sox are likely to find themselves in a deep hole. The Red Sox hitters are also going to have to do quite a bit better with their offense after a three-hit performance in Game 1.

Even if Price can pitch a solid game and Cole proves more hittable than Verlander, that doesn't mean the Red Sox will have enough to win this game.

They must play a flawless defensive game, contribute timely hitting and make decisive pitches when the game is on the line.

The expectation here is that the Red Sox will play better than they did in Game 1, but it will not be good enough against Cole and the Astros.

Houston wins Game 2 on the road and takes a 2-0 series lead.