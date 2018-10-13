Shea Patterson, Michigan Rout Wisconsin 38-13 for Crucial Big Ten Win

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines earned their first Top 25 win of the season, defeating the 15th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers 38-13 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Shea Patterson threw for 124 yards on 14-of-20 passing and ran for 90 yards and a touchdown. Karan Higdon also ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Michigan's defense held Wisconsin to 283 total yards. Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed seven of his 20 passes for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Shea Patterson's Mobility Should Be Bigger Part of Michigan Offense

In two years with the Ole Miss Rebels, Patterson ran for 153 yards and a touchdown on 88 carries. Through his first six games at Michigan, he had 31 rushing yards.

The junior quarterback put his athleticism on display in the second quarter Saturday night, breaking a read-option for 81 yards down the left sideline.

Patterson scored on another read-option in the third quarter to help put the Wolverines ahead 21-7.

While Michigan doesn't need to make the read-option a staple of its offense going forward, head coach Jim Harbaugh would be wise to get Patterson out of the pocket more often.

The Wolverines become harder to stop if opposing defenses have to account for Patterson's scrambling ability. He would take some of the attention away from Higdon and buy his receivers more time to get open.

For the most part, Harbaugh has stuck to his power-running style on offense.

But it says something when Nick Saban is willing to embrace the spread after years of running a traditional offense with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The college game has changed, and even somebody as inflexible as Saban acknowledged the shifting landscape.

Perhaps Patterson's success on the ground Saturday can help Harbaugh see the value in letting his quarterback get outside on designed runs.

What's Next?

The road will likely get tougher for Michigan. The Wolverines have the Michigan State Spartans on the road next Saturday before a home matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Wisconsin welcomes in the Illinois Fighting Illini next Saturday.

