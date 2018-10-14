NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Week 8 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Predictions

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Another wild October Saturday is in the books, with seven teams from the Associated Press Top 25 suffering defeats, including four teams in the Top 10.

According to ESPN's Chris Fallica, it's a rare occurrence to see so many elite teams fall on the same day:

The shakeup will lead to some substantial changes in the AP Top 25, which will be released on Sunday afternoon. Based on Saturday's results, here's a breakdown of how the new poll could look:

1. Alabama (Last week: 1)

2. Ohio State (3)

3. Clemson (4)

4. Notre Dame (5)

5. Texas (9)

6. UCF (10)

7. LSU (13)

8. Michigan (12)

9. Oklahoma (11)

10. Florida (14)

11. Georgia (2)

12. Oregon (17)

13. Kentucky (18)

14. N.C. State (20)

15. West Virginia (6)

16. Penn State (8)

17. Washington (7)

18. Texas A&M (22)

19. Wisconsin (15)

20. South Florida (23)

21. Mississippi State (24)

22. Miami FL (16)

23. Cincinnati (25)

24. Iowa (NR)



25. Stanford (NR)

Dropped out: Colorado (19), Auburn (21)

11. Georgia

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU easily handled Georgia 36-16, while racking up 475 yards of offense against a strong Bulldogs defense.

Georgia's loss opens up the door for a new No. 2 team in the country, likely Ohio State, which was just six points behind the Bulldogs in the Week 7 poll.

The good news for Georgia is it still controls its own destiny in the SEC and, therefore, controls its own path the College Football Playoff as well. If Georgia wins out, it will advance to the SEC championship game where it will likely face Alabama. And with a win over the Crimson Tide, this loss to LSU will be easily forgiven.

The downside to this loss, however, is that the SEC title is likely Georgia's only path to a playoff berth.

If Alabama and Georgia had entered the SEC championship with identical 12-0 records, the loser would still have a strong argument for selection. After Georgia's crushing defeat at LSU, however, that beneft of the doubt may only apply to Alabama.

12. Oregon

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

After a couple down years it looks like Oregon is back and should be knocking on the door of the Top 10 after a 30-27 victory over Washington. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Ducks against their hated rival.

Unfortunately for the Ducks, they still don't control their own destiny in the Pac-12, thanks to a devastating loss against Stanford earlier this season. A questionable decision in that game by head coach Mario Crisobal to continue running the ball—which led to a fumble—rather than kneeling down and punting with just seconds left, will hang over this program for the rest of the year.

CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

If Stanford loses again, however, Oregon will control its own destiny in the Pac-12 and could be headed towards a Rose Bowl berth.

Oregon has faced ranked opponents in three consecutive weeks (Stanford, California and Washington) and could play a fourth in Week 8 if Washington State rises into the Top 25.

17. Penn State

Chris Knight/Associated Press

After losing 27-26 to Ohio State in late September, Penn State's playoff chances remained alive. By running the table, the Nittany Lions likely would have advanced with just one close loss to an elite team on its resume.

Saturday's 21-17 defeat at the hands of Michigan State, however, effectively ended Penn State's postseason dreams.

CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

With two conference losses, the Nittany Lions can't win the Big Ten East without both Michigan and Ohio State suffering two losses. And even then, Penn State would need help from some tiebreakers.

Now on a two-game losing streak, Penn State is likely to plummet in the rankings this week and will need to add to its resume against Michigan (November 3) and Wisconsin (November 10) before making a significant rise again.