Michigan State Stuns Trace McSorley, Penn State in 21-17 Big Ten Upset

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans upset the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions 21-17 on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Brian Lewerke hit Felton Davis III on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds remaining for the game-winning score.

CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

Lewerke finished 24-of-52 for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Penn State's defeat comes two weeks after a 27-26 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin received criticism for his play call on a pivotal fourth down late in that game. Falling to the Spartans will put more heat on Franklin.

In particular, many will second-guess Franklin's offensive game plan.

Penn State finished with 397 total yards. More than a third of that number came on a pair of Miles Sanders runs in the first half that totaled 126 yards. Sanders had just 16 rushing yards in the final two quarters.

The Spartans defense deserves credit for holding Penn State to three points in the second half and effectively taking Sanders out of the game.

Trace McSorley struggled as well, throwing for 192 yards and one touchdown. It's the third time the senior quarterback has failed to throw for at least 200 yards. To put that into perspective, McSorley had fewer than 200 passing yards just twice in 2017.

The result almost certainly ends Penn State's quest for a College Football Playoff berth. Winning the Big Ten likely wouldn't be enough for a two-loss Nittany Lions team to climb into the semifinals.