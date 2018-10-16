NBA Opening Night 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Opening night for the 2018-19 NBA regular season will give fans a look at a healthy Boston Celtics team in a budding Eastern Conference rivalry. In the second half of the doubleheader, we'll see the Golden State Warriors officially start their journey toward a three-peat championship run.

There's a slight downer for one of the regular-season openers. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook hasn't been cleared for full contact after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery September 12, per ESPN.com's Royce Young:

"Russell Westbrook is "progressing" and getting nearer to a return, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Thursday, but has not been cleared for full-contact practice yet, leaving the All-Star point guard's status for the season opener in question."

Dennis Schroder would likely run the Thunder's offense if Westbrook doesn't suit up for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors.

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will return to regular-season action after he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia in last season's opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He'll face the Philadelphia 76ers who lost to Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017-18 postseason.

Before diving into predictions for Tuesday's games, check out the viewing information below to tune into the action:

Tuesday, October 16 Schedule

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, NBA League Pass

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, NBA League Pass

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

LeBron James' decision to leave the Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers opens the seat for a new leader in the East. The Sixers trusted the process and finally saw tangible results last year, returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.

The Sixers came up short against the Celtics, but there's significant progression with star players Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid leading the way. Both battled injuries before their careers started but played the majority of games in the last term.

Simmons showed his defensive prowess and ability to distribute the ball, averaging 8.2 assists per contest. Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Keith Pompey caught a glimpse of the reigning Rookie of the Year shooting from a distance:

Of course, Sixers fans want to see those shots swish the net during games, but it's a step toward improving his shooting range. In the meantime, the Sixers will lean on J.J. Redick, Robert Covington and Dario Saric to knock down triples against the Celtics defense.

Markelle Fultz is the wild card in this contest. Did the second-year guard fix his jump shot? How will the Celtics' perimeter defense affect his stroke? Boston held opponents to .339 percent shooting from beyond the arc last year—best in the league. Philadelphia placed second in the category at .342 percent.

Kyrie Irving and Hayward's absences during the 2017-18 term helped spark growth for Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier. Now, with Boston's stars back in action, Philadelphia's defense matches up against an even roster with eight players who can finish with double-digit scoring totals on any given night. That group includes Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart and Rozier off the bench.

The Celtics beat a healthy Sixers team 4-1 in the postseason, and they're adding Irving and Hayward to the mix. Boston wins this matchup at TD Garden.

Prediction: Celtics 104, 76ers 98

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As time progresses, Kevin Durant's battles against the Thunder lose its sizzle, especially with Westbrook on the sideline. Secondly, the game takes place at Oracle Arena where the crowd will support the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

There's a little bit of talk about what Durant will do once the season ends. He has a 2019-20 player option, per Spotrac. Nonetheless, guard Stephen Curry acknowledged the team has its sights set on a three-peat, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell:

"We talk about the three-peat just because it's in front of us. I don't think that's something that's repeated every single day. But when we start the season, obviously we lay everything out on the table, what's at stake in terms of our expectations."

The Warriors signed DeMarcus Cousins, but head coach Steve Kerr hasn't put a timetable on his return, per San Francisco Chronicle reporter Connor Letourneau. Jordan Bell will look to make a sophomore leap soaking in minutes at center. He'll certainly provide some resistance on the interior:

Paul George and Steven Adams will lead the Thunder on both ends of the court without Westbrook in uniform. Don't underestimate Andre Roberson's absence on the defensive end. He's still recovering from a ruptured patella tendon and suffered a recent setback, per Young:

Schroder served as decent starting point guard for the Atlanta Hawks over the last two campaigns. He averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists per outing during the 2017-18 term. The 25-year-old doesn't bring the same level of play on defense as Westbrook and Roberson, which may become a problem if Curry or Klay Thompson start the season with hot hands.

There's little doubt George will lead the team in scoring, and Adams should make the Warriors uncomfortable in the paint. On the other hand, the Thunder don't have the scorers to keep pace with the reigning champions.

Prediction: Warriors 112, Thunder 92