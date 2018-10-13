College Football Rankings 2018: Overview of Week 7 Standings for NCAA's Top 25

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

On paper, the majority of the teams in the AP Top 25 have easy matchups in Week 7, but nothing can be taken for granted in college football.

No. 23 South Florida became the first of the 11 remaining unbeaten teams to move into Week 8 without a blemish on its record, as it fended off a challenge from Tulsa on Friday night.

Among the College Football Playoff contenders, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 West Virginia and No. 7 Washington are all on the road and face the most difficult tests.

The CFP will come into focus throughout Week 7, especially during the night slate, as the Big 12 and Pac-12 have plenty at stake in two of Saturday's top games.

Week 7 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Georgia (6-0)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Clemson (6-0)

5. Notre Dame (6-0)

6. West Virginia (5-0)

7. Washington (5-1)

8. Penn State (4-1)

9. Texas (5-1)

10. UCF (5-0)

11. Oklahoma (5-1)

12. Michigan (5-1)

13. LSU (5-1)

14. Florida (5-1)

15. Wisconsin (4-1)

16. Miami (5-1)

17. Oregon (4-1)

18. Kentucky (5-1)

19. Colorado (5-0)

20. NC State (5-0)

21. Auburn (4-2)

22. Texas A&M (4-2)

23. South Florida (6-0)

24. Mississippi State (4-2)

25. Cincinnati (6-0)

Big 12, Pac-12 Have Plenty on the Line in Playoff Discussion

The Big 12 and Pac-12 are already in less-than-ideal situations when it comes to the College Football Playoff, but it could get worse for both conferences if West Virginia and Washington fall in Week 7.

With No. 11 Oklahoma losing to No. 9 Texas in Week 6, the Big 12 has one undefeated team left. But the Mountaineers are going up against a pesky Iowa State side that isn't afraid of facing the top programs in the conference.

If West Virginia falls to an unranked foe, the Big 12's best team would be Texas. But despite winning five in a row, the Longhorns have a blotch on their resume in the form of a loss to Maryland.

The situation is a bit more dire in the Pac-12 since Washington is the league's only team ranked inside the top 15.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

No. 17 Oregon is an ideal situation to boost its resume if it knocks off the Huskies on Saturday, but the Ducks' home loss to Stanford is looking worse by the week.

After the Huskies and Ducks, No. 19 Colorado is the only other ranked team out of the Pac-12, which causes concern about the quality of the conference regardless of whether Washington earns its sixth win of the season.

Even if the Huskies run the table, it might be hard to include them because of the Week 1 loss to Auburn and the SEC's strength compared to that of the Pac-12.

Another SEC Shakeup Expected

SEC teams have been all over the Top 25 this season, and a few of them have fluctuated in and out of the rankings.

Another shift in the ranking of SEC teams could occur after Week 7, as three ranked teams hit the road, including No. 2 Georgia's trip to No. 13 LSU.

No. 14 Florida must focus on the road at Vanderbilt after riding the wave of an emotional home win over LSU.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

No. 22 Texas A&M heads to South Carolina to face a Gamecocks team with a dangerous deep threat in Deebo Samuel.

As for No. 1 Alabama and No, 21 Auburn, they should be able to take care of business. And if a few teams in front of them fall in Week 7, the Tigers could be back near the top 15.

The change in the league standings would be significant if upsets occur. Georgia would be level with Florida in the SEC East with a loss, and LSU would keep the pressure on Alabama in the SEC West.

If Georgia and South Carolina come out on top, Alabama's path to the SEC Championship becomes clearer, as the Crimson Tide would have a two-game division lead with a win over Missouri.

Although most conferences go through changes in the standings, the SEC is more in focus because of the potential to grab two playoff positions.

