LeBron James Says Overcoming 2011 Finals Loss Is His Greatest Achievement

When fans think of the defining moments of LeBron James' career, the 2011 NBA Finals don't immediately spring to mind.

However, losing to the Dallas Mavericks was a defining moment for the four-time MVP, who used it as a learning experience to help lead the Miami Heat to back-to-back NBA titles.

On his HBO show The Shop, James explained how overcoming his team's six-game Finals defeat is his greatest achievement (h/t Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver):

To hear James say he was a bit overconfident in his first season with the Heat isn't all that surprising. His first public appearance as a member of the team was a grand spectacle in which he told fans he was focused on winning "not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven" championships in South Beach.

Along with that, James' frank comments on The Shop provide more perspective regarding his immediate reaction in his postgame press conference after Game 6 of the 2011 Finals. He didn't hold back when sending a message to his critics, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst:

"All the people that was rooting on me to fail, at the end of the day they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today. They have the same personal problems they had today. I'm going to continue to live the way I want to live and continue to do the things that I want to do with me and my family and be happy with that. They can get a few days or a few months or whatever the case may be on being happy about not only myself, but the Miami Heat not accomplishing their goal, but they have to get back to the real world at some point."

Following that Finals disappointment, James seemingly flipped a switch.

He averaged 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game and set then-career highs in field-goal percentage (.531) and three-point percentage (.362) during the 2011-12 regular season. Then he averaged 30.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in the playoffs en route to his first title.

James' 5.82 win shares during the 2012 postseason are the second-most in NBA playoff history, according to Basketball Reference.

Of course, James would go on to win another championship with the Heat before capturing his third title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, which might be his crowing achievement from a legacy point of view.