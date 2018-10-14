MLB Playoffs 2018: Latest World Series Bracket, Predictions and Odds

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The American League has the two winningest teams in baseball squaring off against each other in the league's championship series.

The Boston Red Sox won 108 games and the American League East title before defeating the New York Yankees in four games in the Division Series. The Houston Astros won 103 games in winning the AL West, and the defending World Series champions swept the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the playoffs.

The Red Sox are playing to win the American League and get into the World Series, but they are also playing with a bit of revenge in mind. The Red Sox and Astros met in last year's ALDS, and the Astros won the series in four games.

Boston manager Alex Cora was wearing an Astros uniform in that series as manager A.J. Hinch's trusted bench coach, and he noticed a lack of aggressiveness on the Red Sox part while playing against them. This year's team is looser, tougher and more successful on offense than they were last year.

American League Championship Series

Schedule

Game 1: Astros at Red Sox; Saturday, Oct. 13 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 2: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, Oct. 14 at 7:09 p.m. ET on TBS



Game 3: Red Sox at Astros; Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS



Game 4: Red Sox at Astros; Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8:39 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 5: Red Sox at Astros; Thursday, Oct. 18 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 6: Astros at Red Sox; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 7: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7:39 p.m. ET on TBS



*If necessary

The Red Sox took a big step up in the power department when they added J.D. Martinez in the offseason. Martinez blasted 43 home runs and knocked in 130 runs, and his preparation before each game was a big reason for his success.

Martinez was joined by Mookie Betts, who appears to be a favorite for the Most Valuable Player Award. Betts, who excels on defense, hit 32 home runs and stole 30 bases during the season.

The Astros will counter with Alex Bregman, George Springer and Jose Altuve, all of whom have been outstanding clutch hitters.

The Red Sox will send ace left-hander Chris Sale to the mound in the opener, and Justin Verlander will get the starting assignment for Houston.

Getting the early lead could be decisive in all games, and it seems like a huge factor in the opener. If either team can forge a lead of two runs or more, it could be quite significant.

The Astros have an advantage if it comes down to a battle of bullpens. The Red Sox had a few breakdowns in that area during the second half of the regular season, but that was not a problem in Game 4 of the ALDS when the bullpen shut down the Yankees from the sixth through the eighth inning.

However, when closer Craig Kimbrel got the ball in the ninth inning, the Yankees scored two runs and came within a few feet of a game-ending grand slam off the bat of Gary Sanchez from extending the series to five games.

Still, Kimbrel is the strongest part of the Red Sox bullpen as the series begins.

The Astros are minus-145 favorites, while the Red Sox are plus-115 underdogs, according to OddsShark. A Houston backer would have to risk $145 to win $100, while Red Sox bettors wager $100 to win $115.

Prediction

The Red Sox have homefield advantage in the series and Sale on the mound. Cora will go all out to win this game, and they should take the early advantage and win Game 1.

The Astros will not give an inch. They will push this series to seven games, before the Red Sox prevail and move on to the World Series in seven games.

National League Championship Series

Schedule

Game 1: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5, Brewers lead, 1-0

Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday, Oct. 13 at 4:09 p.m. ET on Fox



Game 3: Brewers at Dodgers; Monday, Oct. 15 at 7:39 p.m. ET on FS1



Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers; Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers; Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers; Friday, Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1



*If necessary

The Milwaukee Brewers got the jump in the NLDS, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 in Game 1 Friday night.

Still, the Dodgers should not be counted out, even though staff ace Clayton Kershaw was beaten in Game 1, giving up a home run to Milwaukee relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

The National League series opened with the Dodgers as minus-165 favorites, while the Brewers were plus-125 underdogs.

The Dodgers will try to even the series Saturday in Milwaukee before they return home Monday for Game 3. Hyun-Jin Ryu has earned the starting assignment for the Dodgers, while Wade Miley gets the ball for the Crew.

Ryu was 7-3 with a 1.97 earned-run average during the regular season, and he was sharp against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS as he allowed just four hits and no runs in seven innings. Ryu has been on top of his game, allowing one run in his last 26 innings.

Miley had a 5-2 record with a 2.57 ERA, and he pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in Game 3 against the Colorado Rockies, allowing just three hits.

While the strength of the Brewers is their bullpen, they could be at a disadvantage in Game 2. Josh Hader pitched three innings in Game 1, and he is unlikely to feature for more than an inning Saturday.

Prediction

Ryu looked brilliant in the first round against the Braves, and he has been one of the hottest pitchers in the National League.

He will quiet the red-hot Milwaukee bats and the Dodgers will square the series. However, the Brewers will not let their opportunity to win the National League pennant slip away. They will win the series in seven games.