Giants QB Eli Manning: 'My Confidence in Myself Is Good. I Know I Can Play'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, in the wake of another poor performance Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 34-13 loss, said he still believes in his ability.

"My confidence in myself is good," he said, per Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com. "I know I can play. It's just a matter of we've just got to figure out how to be more consistent and be better at home."

Manning had a rough evening against the Eagles, finishing 24-of-43 for 281 yards and an interception, completing just 55.8 percent of his passes. He was sacked four times and threw for a meager 6.5 yards per completion, often settling for underneath throws.

The Giants, meanwhile, have started the season 1-5 and are now 4-18 over the past two seasons. Their fans have seen enough, booing the team and Manning last evening.

"That's something I don't get caught up in," Manning said of the boos in the stadium. "Hey, we've got to play better football; I understand that. And we've got to find ways to be in better situations and move the ball and be a more explosive offense and a better team."

If Manning and the Giants don't figure it out soon, the Giants may need to finally concede that the Manning era is over in New York. At the very least, it's hard to imagine the Giants won't be seeking a successor in the early rounds of next year's NFL draft.