Adam Silver on Jimmy Butler-Timberwolves Drama: 'They've Gotta Work It Out'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver believes the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jimmy Butler must figure out a way to settle their recent drama.

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Thursday, Silver said Butler and the T-Wolves "gotta work it out."

"I think that Jimmy is obviously a fantastic player. The Timberwolves had a great season last year," Silver added. "... He's got one year left on his contract and I know Jimmy, that if they don't end up doing the right deal for him [to trade him away], he's gonna play hard and he's gonna stay this year."

Butler and the Wolves have seemed headed for a divorce since he requested a trade from the organization last month. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat nearly completed a trade for the 29-year-old last weekend before it collapsed after the Wolves "moved to amend the framework" of the deal. 

After remaining away from the Timberwolves during the preseason while awaiting a resolution to his request, Butler practiced with his team for the first time on Wednesday. 

Wojnarowski noted Butler was "boldly challenging teammates, coaches and front-office executives" during practice. 

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Butler led a players-only meeting on Thursday in which the four-time All-Star made it clear he will play when the regular season begins in the event no trade agreement is reached.

Whether Butler remains with the Timberwolves or not, the team will tip off the 2018-19 campaign on Oct. 17 against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. 

