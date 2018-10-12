Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox: ALCS Game 1 TV Schedule, Ticket Info and Odds

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The teams that finished with the two best records in baseball are set to do battle for the AL pennant.

The Boston Red Sox (108-54) knocked off the rival New York Yankees in one ALDS matchup, while the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros (103-59) swept the Cleveland Indians in dominant fashion to punch their ticket to the ALCS.

The best-of-seven series will begin on Saturday from Fenway Park in Boston.

While the Astros are looking to become the first repeat World Series winner since the 2000 New York Yankees, the Red Sox have avenged back-to-back ALDS exits and are now looking to claim their first title since 2013.

Ahead is a full preview of Game 1, complete with TV and ticket information, as well as Vegas odds.

Game 1 Info

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live-Stream: Watch TBS

Tickets: StubHub

Game 1 Odds (via OddsShark)

Boston: -118

Houston: -102

Game 1 Preview

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

It's a battle of aces on the mound in Game 1, with Justin Verlander (16-9, 2.52 ERA, 290 K) squaring off against Chris Sale (12-4, 2.11 ERA, 237 K) for a chance to jump out to an early 1-0 series lead.

Verlander held the Red Sox to three hits and two earned runs over six innings in his lone start against them this season back on June 2, and he has a 3.51 ERA in 10 career starts at Fenway Park.

Sale also faced the Astros once this year, allowing six hits and four earned runs in six innings to take one of his four losses on the season.

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Offensively, Mitch Moreland is a batter to watch for the Red Sox, as he's gone 10-for-32 with six doubles against Verlander in his career. Slugger J.D. Martinez also went 2-for-3 with two RBI in his first time facing Verlander earlier this season.

On the Astros side, Jose Altuve (8-for-24, 2B, HR) and George Springer (5-for-14, 2B, HR) have both hit Sale well in their careers.

The Astros won the season series 4-3, and these teams are evenly matched. There's a good chance the series could go to seven games, so getting a head start with a Game 1 victory may prove to be a major advantage.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.