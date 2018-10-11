Cavaliers News: George Hill Named Starting PG over Rookie Collin Sexton

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton will have to wait for his chance to lead the offense.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue named George Hill as the team's starting point guard over Sexton when the 2018-19 season begins.

Per Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com, Lue noted Sexton is "probably ready" for a prominent role, but the team wants to ease him into things.

Hill was acquired by the Cavs last February in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. The 32-year-old acclimated well to Lue's system with 9.4 points and 2.8 assists per game in 24 starts during the regular season.

The Cavaliers made Sexton the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He was named SEC Freshman of the Year during the 2017-18 season at Alabama after averaging 19.2 points and 3.6 assists per game.

Sexton has had a strong showing in three preseason games. The 19-year-old ranks fourth on the Cavs with 10.3 points per game and ranks third with a 57.1 three-point percentage among players with at least three attempts.

Hill is averaging 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two preseason appearances.

Cleveland will open the regular season on Oct. 17 against the Toronto Raptors.