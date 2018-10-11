Draymond Green Discusses Drinking with Stephen Curry to Help Break out of Slumps

When Stephen Curry goes into a slump, all he has to do to correct things is call Draymond Green to go drinking.

In an interview with ESPN The Magazine's Sam Alipour, Green talked about taking Curry out to get his mind off things during the 2015 playoffs:

"We were in Memphis, down 2-1. Steph wasn't playing well, and it felt like the world was collapsing on us. So he was in his room, doing nothing, and I called him: 'Hey, let's go get a drink.' 'All right, cool.' So we go to Blues City Cafe, drink a bunch of drinks, eat a bunch of garbage and have a bunch of fun. And we won the next three. That moment was the beginning of our run, where it could have gone all the way left. We just needed to just get away from the game."

Green added he and Curry were "crushing a whole bottle of wine" in Curry's hotel room during the 2015 NBA Finals after the Golden State Warriors lost two of the first three games to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Things have worked out well for Curry and the Warriors since Green came up with this unique solution. They have won three NBA titles in the last four years after that trip to Blues City Cafe. 

