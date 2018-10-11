Draymond Green Talks New Contract, Possible Trade and Retiring with Warriors

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green discussed his NBA future Thursday in an interview with ESPN The Magazine.

While sitting down with Sam Alipour, Green talked about his impending free agency in 2020 and what it could mean for Golden State's dynasty: "Klay [Thompson] and Kevin [Durant] are free agents next year. I'm a free agent in 2020. What decisions will we make? Let's wait and see. But if we stay together, only old age will get us—and not anytime soon."

Green also addressed the possibility of playing his entire career with the Dubs, which is something that appeals to him: "I'd love to. When you look around the league today, how many guys have been with one team? Kobe [Bryant], Dirk [Nowitzki], [Tim] Duncan, Manu [Ginobili]. It don't happen like that anymore. That'd be amazing. But at the end of the day, it's a business. Let the cards fall how they may."

With Green, Durant, Thompson and Stephen Curry leading the way, the Warriors are favored to win their third consecutive NBA championship and fourth in five seasons at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.

Although Green responded positively to the notion of retiring as a Warrior, the one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year isn't making any promises.

He also said he isn't sure what will become of the Big Four and acknowledged that the group could be broken up even if he doesn't want it to be:

"I'm not sure how it plays out, but I think I'm in the best position out of everybody. Steph was up, now Klay and Kevin are up. That gives me the opportunity to see what everyone else does. And quite frankly, if I am the first to bounce, unless it's in 2020, it wouldn't be my decision. I can get traded. But I'm last. I should be the least of everyone's worries."

Based on Green's comments, it seems as if his free-agency decision may depend on what Thompson and Durant decide to do.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic said he feels Durant is likely to leave after the upcoming season.

During an interview with KNBR Tuesday, Thompson said, "Man, KD out. I feel like he is gone ... It does have that vibe, like, 'This is it. This could be it right here.'"

The Warriors won one title before Durant signed with them, but the dynamic is entirely different with the two-time NBA Finals MVP in the fold.

Green is a three-time NBA All-Star who has been a major part of Golden State's success despite getting overshadowed by Durant and Curry at times.

When Golden State lost in the 2016 NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green missed a game through suspension, which is seen by many as a reason Cleveland was able to come from behind and win the series.

The Warriors are a far less versatile team without Green in the fold, but he doesn't seem to be seeking a departure in the near future.