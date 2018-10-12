Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 7 in College Football

1 of 8

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Matt Hayes (Twitter: @MattHayesCFB)

The one thing that stood out to me in the LSU-Florida game was LSU's inability to cover the Florida receivers. The Gators had guys running free for most of the game but just couldn't get them the ball—either because of poor throws/reads by Feleipe Franks or poor pass protection. If UGA QB Jake Fromm gets protection, the Bulldogs passing game will be surgically dominant and hand LSU another loss.

David Kenyon (Twitter: @Kenyon19_BR)

LSU's defense is excellent. Strictly because of that, I won't count out the Tigers against any program. But when the opponent has a similarly strong unit on that side of the ball, it will be LSU's undoing. No power-conference defense has allowed fewer yards per pass attempt than Georgia, and it would be shocking if LSU runs the ball consistently. Give me the Dawgs.

Adam Kramer (Twitter: @KegsnEggs)

I believe LSU could win, in part because this will be one of the best environments we get all year long—or at least until LSU welcomes Alabama a few weeks from now.

My concern with the Tigers for this game is with the offense. Joe Burrow hasn't been bad, although that 53.9 completion percentage is not a number you feel comfortable with heading into Georgia. They have to run the ball, something they've done quite well, and really make this game ugly.

They did this last week, of course, and they nearly won. I think we'll get a similar looking game, and it wouldn't shock me if Georgia started slow. But I also feel like the outcome could be similar to last week: close, defensively-charged and a hard-fought Georgia win. But LSU feels very live here.

Kerry Miller (Twitter: @kerrancejames)

There are only three certainties in this life: Death, taxes and Kerry Miller incorrectly predicting the outcome of LSU games. In Weeks 1, 3 and 5, I had the Tigers losing to Miami, Auburn and Ole Miss, respectively. I finally bought stock in Week 6, and they promptly lost to Florida. So fans in the bayou should be ecstatic to hear that I'm picking Georgia to win on the road. The Bulldogs haven't been quite as dominant as expected, but they are too complete—especially on defense—to bet against this week.

Brad Shepard (Twitter: @Brad_Shepard)

No. LSU has too many limitations offensively, and that O-line is a problem. Georgia will bait quarterback Joe Burrow into mistakes, and the Tigers will lose again.

Ian Wharton (Twitter: @NFLFilmStudy)

Can they? Yes. Will they? No. The Tigers' biggest issue has been supporting quarterback Joe Burrow with quality offensive line play and receivers finishing at the catch point. The Bulldogs have already shown against South Carolina that an average offense won't be enough to beat them. It's going to take more than what LSU can throw at the Dawgs for them to lose.