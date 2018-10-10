Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State dominates the series with Minnesota, winning 26 of the last 27 meetings outright including the last 10 in a row. But the Gophers are 2-0 against the spread the last two meetings and 4-2 ATS the last six, keeping several games close as underdogs. Which side is the smart bet for Saturday afternoon's Big Ten clash in Columbus?

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as 29.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 48.4-10.6 Buckeyes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Minnesota Golden Gophers can cover the spread

Minnesota started 3-0 this season both SU and ATS but now seeks to end a two-game losing skid, following a 48-31 loss to Iowa last week. The Gophers fell down to the Hawkeyes 14-0 in the first quarter and 28-10 in the second, drew within 31-24 midway through the third but could not get any closer, coming up short as seven-point home dogs.

For the day Minnesota actually held a 20-18 edge in first downs over Iowa and held the Hawkeyes ground attack to just 106 yards on 40 carries. But a failed fake punt and a four turnovers basically cost the Gophers about 16 points.

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

The Buckeyes are a little easier case to make, after reaching 6-0 on the season with a 49-26 victory over Indiana last week. Ohio State actually trailed a game Hoosiers outfit 17-14 midway through the second quarter but led 28-20 by the half. The Buckeyes then drove the opening possession of the second half 75 yards in three plays to a touchdown and pulled away with two scores in the fourth quarter.

On the day the Buckeyes piled up 609 yards on offense, as quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw for 455 yards and six touchdowns. Ohio State also made 33 first downs, converted on eight-of-16 third-down situations and held a 37/23 advantage in time of possession.

Unfortunately, three turnovers and a failed fourth down basically cost the Buckeyes 14 points, and they came up just short of covering a 27-point spread. However, Ohio State is still 3-1 ATS this season when favored by 27 or more points.

Smart betting pick

Indiana hung around with Ohio State last week because it can move the ball. Minnesota, at least offensively, is not Indiana. In fact, the Gophers are starting a true freshman walk-on at quarterback, who in two Big Ten games so far has completed less than 50 percent of his passes and thrown five interceptions. The spread on this game is probably inflated by a touchdown or so but in this case smart money sucks it up and gives the points.

College football betting trends

Minnesota is 0-10 SU in its last 10 games vs Ohio State.

Ohio State is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games at home.

Minnesota is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games vs its conference.

