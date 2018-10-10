Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: MIN Asked for Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker in Rockets Talks

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly asked the Houston Rockets for shooting guard Eric Gordon and forward PJ Tucker in a trade involving All-Star Jimmy Butler.

According to ESPN's Stefano Fusaro, Minnesota called Houston with the offer Tuesday, but the Rockets won't part with Tucker.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.