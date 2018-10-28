Trish Stratus, Lita Beat Alicia Fox, Mickie James at WWE Evolution 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita defeated Alicia Fox and Mickie James in a tag team match at the WWE Evolution all-women's pay-per-view Sunday night.

Lita hit a moonsault on both Fox and James, the latter of whom was the legal woman in the ring. As a dazed James got to her feet, she was on the receiving end of a Chick Kick from Stratus. Lita and Stratus picked up the win from there.

Two days before Evolution, WWE announced that Fox would replace Alexa Bliss as James' tag team partner.

That came after PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) reported that Bliss suffered either a concussion or broken nose during her match at a live event in Hartford, Connecticut, last week.

As two of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time, Stratus and Lita teamed up in an effort to put Bliss and James in their place after a bunch of trash talk leading up to the event.

It was initially announced that Stratus would face Bliss while Lita would wrestle James in separate singles matches, but that changed a few weeks prior to Evolution.

When Bliss and James mocked Stratus on the mic and suggested they should both go against her at Evolution, Trish agreed on the condition she could join forces with her best friend and greatest rival, Lita.

With Bliss reportedly ailing, Fox and James jumped Stratus and Lita on the go-home edition of Raw before Evolution, which led to the final revision of the match.

Sunday's match featured a wealth of experience, as Stratus and Lita broke through during the Attitude Era, while James and Fox have been around longer than any of the other women on the active roster.

In addition to Stratus and Lita having several memorable battles with each other over the years, they both have history with James as well.

James came to WWE as an obsessed fan of Stratus before turning on her and ultimately beating her for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 22.

Since returning to WWE in 2017, James has spent much of her time as Bliss' mentor, which has helped The Goddess become one of the most decorated women in WWE history over a short period of time.

Bliss is already a five-time women's champion despite being only 27 years of age and having been on the main roster since 2016. She is on a trajectory that will soon put her in the same company as Stratus, Lita and James, which is why her inability to compete Sunday was disappointing.

Stratus and Lita didn't necessarily need to win at Evolution since they have already firmly established their respective legacies, but it made for a memorable moment that the live crowd reacted positively toward.

Even though Bliss couldn't wrestle Sunday, she benefited from working with Stratus and Lita leading up to Evolution, and her involvement in the storyline should aid in her continued ascent once she returns to action.

