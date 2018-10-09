Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds: LA Betting Favorite in NLCS Matchup

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers have opened as slight favorites over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, holding -125 odds (bet $125 to win $100) compared to -105 odds for the Brewers, per OddsShark.

Both the Dodgers and Brewers have had an interesting October. L.A. defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in an NL West tiebreaker to claim the division title before it knocked the Atlanta Braves out of the postseason in four games. Milwaukee followed a similar path, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in the NL Central tiebreaker before sweeping the Colorado Rockies in the Division Series.

