Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds: LA Betting Favorite in NLCS Matchup

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates after with relief pitcher Kenley Jansen after the Dodgers' 3-0 win against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers have opened as slight favorites over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, holding -125 odds (bet $125 to win $100) compared to -105 odds for the Brewers, per OddsShark.

Both the Dodgers and Brewers have had an interesting October. L.A. defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in an NL West tiebreaker to claim the division title before it knocked the Atlanta Braves out of the postseason in four games. Milwaukee followed a similar path, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in the NL Central tiebreaker before sweeping the Colorado Rockies in the Division Series.

                      

