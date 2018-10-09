Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees ALDS Game 4 Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

David Maxwell/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination in their American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, sitting as small home favorites at the sportsbooks for Game 4 on Tuesday. After the Yankees won 6-2 on the road in Game 2 on Saturday, the Red Sox turned the tables and got revenge on Monday in a 16-1 rout.

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -124 favorites (wager $124 to win $100), according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.8-3.4, Red Sox (MLB picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

If Boston can win Game 3 easily on the road, grabbing a series-clinching victory on Tuesday is not out of the question either, with the defending World Series champion Houston Astros awaiting in the AL Championship Series.

The Red Sox do not need to worry about the Astros yet and must simply concentrate on eliminating their current opponent that knows them all too well. Former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.28 ERA) will toe the rubber for Boston and went 2-0 versus New York during the regular season to go along with a 2.31 ERA in four starts.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees will be counting on a former Cy Young winner of their own in this spot with CC Sabathia (9-7, 3.65 ERA) getting the call in their biggest game of the year. Sabathia will likely be on a short leash but cannot fare worse than Luis Severino did in Game 3. The lefty performed well at home for New York this season, going 6-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 15 starts there.

Sabathia's ERA on the road was more than a full run higher, and he also went 1-0 against the Red Sox during the regular season with a 4.50 ERA in three outings. If he can just give the Yankees a few quality innings, they can win.

Smart betting pick

This has been an unpredictable series so far, with New York seemingly taking control after stealing a Game 2 win only to give it back in a Game 3 blowout. But Boston does not want to host a Game 5 on Thursday and wants as much time to prepare for Houston as possible. The Red Sox will do it here and move on to the ALCS for the first time since winning the World Series in 2013.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in seven of Boston's last eight games.

The total has gone over in five of Boston's last six games on the road.

The total has gone over in nine of New York's last 10 games.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.