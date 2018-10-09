Warriors' Steve Kerr Yells 'I Don't Wanna Be Here Anyway' at Ref After Ejection

October 9, 2018

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr wears a Seattle SuperSonics T-shirt as he listens to a question during a news conference before the team's NBA preseason basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Everyone has days where they just don't want to be at work, and Monday was one of those for Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr was ejected from Monday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Oracle Arena following a Stephen Curry technical foul and proceeded to tell the official "I don't wanna be here anyway" while waving goodbye and leaving the court:

It's hard to blame Kerr for not exactly being enthusiastic about a preseason contest against the team that finished with the worst record in the league in 2017-18. After all, this Warriors squad is loaded with talent and could essentially sleepwalk through the regular season and still be in prime position to flip the switch and win a third straight championship.

Somehow a roster with Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins will manage not to splinter apart even though the head coach is getting thrown out of preseason games.

