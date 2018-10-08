Brock Holt Hits 1st-Ever Postseason Cycle in Red Sox's Blowout Win vs. Yankees

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The game was essentially already over when the New York Yankees sent catcher Austin Romine to the mound in the ninth inning of Monday's blowout Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

While they were just playing out the string and preserving the bullpen, Brock Holt had history to make.

Holt launched a two-run homer into the right-field stands to cap off the scoring in the Boston Red Sox's overwhelming 16-1 victory at Yankee Stadium. In doing so, he became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit for the cycle in a playoff game, per MLB Stat of the Day.

