Brock Holt Hits 1st-Ever Postseason Cycle in Red Sox's Blowout Win vs. Yankees

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The game was essentially already over when the New York Yankees sent catcher Austin Romine to the mound in the ninth inning of Monday's blowout Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

While they were just playing out the string and preserving the bullpen, Brock Holt had history to make.

Holt launched a two-run homer into the right-field stands to cap off the scoring in the Boston Red Sox's overwhelming 16-1 victory at Yankee Stadium. In doing so, he became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit for the cycle in a playoff game, per MLB Stat of the Day.

           

