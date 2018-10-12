College Football Week 7 Betting Guide: Odds, Picks and Value Bets

2 of 8

Baylor Bears at Texas Longhorns (-14)

Fresh off a program-defining win over Oklahoma, Texas is flying higher than the sun. After scoring their third win over a ranked opponent in four weeks, the Longhorns soared from No. 19 to No. 9 in the AP poll—their highest ranking since September 2010. And with their bye week just over the horizon, all they need to do is survive this home game against Baylor before resting up for what they hope is a six-week run to the College Football Playoff.

But the Bears are a formidable adversary seeking their own "we're back" win, so the Longhorns won't just sleepwalk to victory by a three-score margin.

Quarterback Charlie Brewer and Co. have scored at least 26 points in all six games. If that trend continues, that means Texas needs at least 41 to cover.

Based on QB Sam Ehlinger's stellar performance against Oklahoma, it's possible. However, given the fact that Texas scored just 28.8 points—never more than 37—in its first five games, it's not worth betting on. This feels like a 38-24 type of game.

UCF Knights at Memphis Tigers (+4.5)

UCF might be even better than it was last year. The offense has been at least as potent, if not better, averaging 48.6 points per contest. And on a per-game basis, this year's defense (17.4 points, 356.4 yards) is faring better than last year's (25.3 points, 428.0 yards).

Here's the rub, though: UCF hasn't played a road game since August, and it has not yet faced an opponent that currently has a winning record. This game at Memphis will be the Knights' biggest test by a country mile.

And while the defense has strong overall numbers, the Knights did allow 320 rushing yards and 36 points to Florida Atlantic. Memphis—which leads the nation in yards per carry (7.73) and has scored at least 52 points in four of six games—should put up similar numbers (or better) in a back-and-forth battle that will likely be won by whichever team has the ball in the final two minutes.

And even if you're thinking about betting the over (78), it's probably a stay-away number, too, because they could combine for 11 touchdowns in a 42-35 shootout and still not get there.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats (-4.5)

At first glance, this feels like a misprint. A winless team on the road is only getting 4.5 points against a squad that just beat Michigan State and nearly beat Michigan? What gives?

Well, since losing Jeremy Larkin to a neck injury after three games, Northwestern has been woefully incapable of running the ball. We're talking 54 carries for 36 yards over the past two weeks. And rush defense has been the biggest problem for Nebraska, so the Huskers might hold their own.

Moreover, this Nebraska offense has looked infinitely better with a healthy Adrian Martinez back at QB, averaging better than seven yards per play in each of the past two weeks.

Whether that's enough for them to win this road game is hard to say, but this won't be the type of Northwestern blowout you might expect from watching Nebraska earlier this season.