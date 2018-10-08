WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 8

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 8October 9, 2018
WWE delivered the best episode of its flagship show, Raw, in months Monday night.
On the heels of a Super Show-Down special from Australia, and a with both Evolution and Crown Jewel on the horizon, the brand focused its creative energy on telling stories that were equal parts compelling and exciting.
There were swerves, turns and returns of iconic Superstars on a show that seamlessly meshed current competitors with Hall of Famers.
Find out everything the company was able to accomplish with Monday's show with this recap of the USA Network presentation.
Triple H and Shawn Michaels Appear
In the wake of a monumental victory over The Undertaker at Super Show-Down and an unexpected sneak attack by The Brothers of Destruction to close out the show, Triple H and best friend Shawn Michaels kicked off the broadcast.
Triple H talked about spending 25 years trying to climb the mountain in WWE, and after beating Undertaker Saturday in what should have been a defining moment in his career, he is now questioning if the mountain is everything it was cracked up to be thanks to the cowardly attack by The Deadman and his brother Kane.
Respect, he said, is dead. So much so that he questioned what Michaels has spent eight-and-a-half years sitting on the sideline for.
Triple H laid down the long-awaited challenge: a showdown between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel on November 2. Michaels spewed the DX catchphrases before the two posed in front of the Chicago faithful.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was actually a really strong promo that told the story of the two teams in a relatively short manner.
Michaels' return to the ring deserves better than a tag match against an over-the-hill Kane and Undertaker, but considering his own age and the era he helped popularize, it makes sense.
The crowd was incredibly receptive to Michaels and the tag match announcement, so the company is doing something right with the return of all four legendary stars to the squared circle.
Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens
The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley continued Monday, with an interesting twist in the career of one of the participants.
Lio Rush had a microphone with him and talked throughout the course of the match, hyping up his charge Lashley to the disdain of the Chicago crowd. Owens silenced him with a senton over the top rope and to the floor, wiping out Lashley at ringside. He followed by dodging a spear attempt that sent his opponent crashing into the barricade.
The massive former ECW and United States champion applied a rare full nelson that continued to wear down The Prizefighter. Lashley cut off a frog splash attempt and delivered an impressive delayed vertical suplex as Rush continued to run his mouth.
A modified vertical earned Lashley the win. Arrogant and confident, he flexed his biceps before ordering the official to raise his arm in victory. Not satisfied with his win, Lashley rushed the ring and attacked Owens' knee, wrapping it around the ring post more than once in a clear and decisive heel turn.
Result
Lashley defeated Owens
Grade
B+
Analysis
Lashley badly needed a heel turn. He is too big a star to remain stuck in the midcard the way he has been since wrapping up the Roman Reigns rivalry. Not only does the heel turn benefit him and Rush, it also benefits the Raw brand, which is light on legitimate main event heels.
This could also justify whatever Lashley is getting paid to be a top star for the company.
Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad
Elias was in the squared circle and wasted little time addressing his loss at Super Show-Down, insulting John Cena and mocking Australia. Ronda Rousey's music interrupted, and the focus turned to a Super Show-Down rematch pitting the Raw women's champion and The Bella Twins against The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.
Brie Bella found herself isolated from her teammates and at the mercy of the heels, her head and neck the focus of a three-woman attack.
The crowd tried willing her back into the match, but Riott shut her down and took a shot at Nikki Bella.
Brie eventually made the hot tag to Rousey, who exploded into the match and roughed up Riott, whom she holds a victory over. The armbar finished off Riott as The Bellas prevented Morgan and Logan from breaking it up.
After the match, a sneak attack by Nikki cut short the celebration. A two-on-one beatdown ensued as the audience erupted. Rousey fought back, her face contorted in a look that, if possible, would spell doom for the Total Divas stars.
Rousey unloaded on them but was driven face-first into the steel post as The Bellas continued their assault. Rousey was then driven into the stairs as the crowd proved much more supportive of the attack than one would have imagined.
The Bellas dragged her back to the ring, where Nikki stood over her in a sign of dominance, unofficially announcing her intentions to challenge for the title.
Result
Rousey and The Bellas defeated The Riott Squad
Grade
A
Analysis
From the moment speculation about a potential Rousey-Nikki title bout at Evolution began making the rounds, fans waited for the moment the latter would turn heel and attack the champion. Those fans got their wish in grand fashion.
The Bellas beat the ever-loving hell out of Rousey, leaving her lying in a heap in a manner no one else has been able to. They were immediately presented as conniving and manipulative heels who used the element of surprise to their advantage.
Now, it will be interesting to see just to what extent WWE Creative goes to present Bella as a credible threat to Rousey's title in time for Evolution.
Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox
In a rematch of last week's Mixed Match Challenge, Finn Balor and Bayley battled Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.
Mahal took the fight to Balor from the bell, slamming him to the mat and working a side headlock. The former universal champion fought back, and the babyfaces stood tall heading into the break.
Back from commercial, Fox worked over Bayley, performing a version of the Orton stomp that targeted the hands and feet of her opponent. A forearm scored her a two-count.
After sending Fox to the floor, Bayley made the tag to Balor, who exploded into the ring, wiping out The Maharaja with a Sling Blade, followed by a double stomp. A charge into the corner was met with a big boot from Mahal.
Fox broke up a pin attempt, and Bayley wiped out both her and Sunil Singh at ringside.
The Coup de Grace earned Balor and Bayley the victory.
Result
Balor and Bayley defeated Strowman and Fox
Grade
C+
Analysis
As a preview of the Mixed Match Challenge, this was fine. Balor and Bayley are one of the most popular teams in that competition, and spotlighting them is a great move.
With that said, the match itself was of little substance. Nothing really happened, the outcome was never in doubt and the crowd knew it.
Unfortunately, all this did was remind fans of how poorly utilized Balor and Bayley remain on the red brand.
Global Battle Royal
Baron Corbin introduced "the most star-studded Battle Royal ever assembled," or so he claimed. The Superstars were indie competitors dressed as international competitors. The obvious conclusion was Corbin's involvement as the United States representative.
The opposition ganged up on Corbin and nearly eliminated him, but the Raw general manager fought out. At ringside, cameras caught The Conquistador buying time. The commentary team reminded fans that the masked wrestler had not been eliminated.
Corbin dumped all of the other wrestlers and thought he was heading to Saudi Arabia to represent America in the World Cup tournament.
The Conquistador unloaded on Corbin, delivering suplex after suplex and ending with an Angle Slam. The masked Superstar proceeded to clothesline Corbin over the top rope and to the floor as the fans came alive.
After the bell, the victor removed the mask, revealing himself to be former general manager Kurt Angle.
Corbin was furious as Angle triumphantly made his way up the ramp.
Result
Angle won the Battle Royal
Grade
A
Analysis
This was spectacular.
The confrontation between Corbin and Heath Slater hinted at the very real possibility The One Man Rock Band would be the Superstar under the mask. Instead, it was Angle, sticking it to The Lone Wolf and reigniting their issue just in time for this fall's Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Above all, it set the stage for weeks of television and renews interest in the battle of the GMs.
Ember Moon vs. Nia Jax
Two friends did battle "in the spirit of competition," as Ember Moon squared off with Nia Jax.
Moon stunned Jax early but paid for it as the former women's champion spiked her down, delivered a corner splash and tossed her around the squared circle. Moon recovered, delivered a headscissors takedown and a baseball slide that sent Jax to the floor.
At ringside, Jax hoisted Moon overhead in a gorilla press, but the former NXT champion escaped. Jax charged at her opponent, but Moon moved and Jax crashed head- and shoulder-first into the ring apron.
Moon won the match via count-out, and after the match, she embraced Nia in a sign of respect.
Result
Moon defeated Jax via count-out
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a spirited little match that never had the chance to become more than that.
The finish came from out of nowhere, and it was largely meaningless.
Trish Stratus Returns to Raw...but Not Alone
Trish Stratus returned to Raw Monday night, just weeks from a showdown with Alexa Bliss.
Stratus said she was in Chicago to give Bliss a taste of Stratusfaction. The former Raw women's champion interrupted, flanked by Mickie James, and wasted little time telling the Hall of Famer she sucked. She claimed Stratus should be happy Bliss was not around in the Attitude Era because no one would have remembered her.
The two teased a fight in Chicago, but James interjected and said the city does not deserve that.
Stratus teased a Hall of Fame beatdown before Lita made a surprise appearance, joining her best friend in fending off Bliss and James.
The originally scheduled matches (Bliss vs. Stratus and James vs. Lita) were changed to a tag team match before the babyfaces were left standing tall in the ring.
Grade
C+
Analysis
The promo was not particularly good, but given the ring rust possible on the side of Stratus and Lita, and Bliss' injury, the tag team match was the right movie. The quality of the match will be exponentially better than leaving the four Superstars to have two singles matches. They can better play off each other and deliver more crowd-pleasing spots while covering up everyone's individual weaknesses.
Stratus and Lita were received very well by a Chicago fanbase that remembered and appreciated their contributions to the industry.
Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. The Ascension
The feud no one ever needed to see again continued Monday, as Chad Gable and Bobby Roode battled The Ascension in tag team action. Konnor was able to score consecutive singles victories over Gable and Roode but Monday would have to rely on Viktor to keep his winning streak alive.
Per their previous matches, The Ascension slowed a rolling Gable early and isolated him from his partner as chants of "CM Punk" rained from the stands.
Roode got the hot tag and took the fight to both Konnor and Viktor. As he looked poised to win the match, Gable tagged himself in, much to the dismay of Roode.
He scored the win off a bridging German suplex.
After the match, AOP hit the ring and destroyed the competition, leaving Viktor and Gable lying following the Super Collider.
Result
Roode and Gable defeated The Ascension
Grade
C
Analysis
Can we never have to watch Roode, Gable and The Ascension wrestle again?
Ever?
After two consecutive wins by Konnor, The Ascension's roll was rendered meaningless thanks to a clean loss here. Would the team not have better benefited from capitalizing on the momentary dissension between Roode and Gable?
Now, we have to watch the painfully unexciting team of Gable and Roode battle AOP, which should be above working the third- or fourth-most-important tag team in the division.
But hey, at least Drake Maverick has a sweet new leather jacket.
Paul Heyman Promo
Paul Heyman made an unadvertised appearance Monday in Chicago, drawing an initial large pop.
The advocate for The Beast Incarnate wasted little time addressing his client and his two opponents at Crown Jewel on November 2: Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.
He detailed the exhausting travel and physical battles those Superstars have endured over the last few days alone. Lesnar? He has been sleeping in his own bed, having homemade meals and working out strenuously in pursuit of his Universal Championship.
For Lesnar, it has never been about "we" with the fans. It has always been about "me," and at Crown Jewel, he will regain his title.
Grade
A+
Analysis
It really is a shame Heyman is not, for whatever reason, utilized a lot more than he is.
One of the five best promo men in WWE history, he could put over drying paint as something compelling and worthwhile. He could find a way to make the nonsense between Gable, Roode and The Ascension the most captivating program on the show.
He is a silver-tongued treasure the likes of which Vince McMahon and company better appreciate now because there is not another one of him walking through the door if and when he decides to leave the sport he helped revolutionize two decades ago.
Heyman is as valuable an asset as the company has, and it is his ability to make absolutely every match and storyline he is involved in feel like the most must-see extravaganza of all time. He speaks with conviction, he means what he says, and as a result, the audience believes him.
In a day and age where everyone is in on the con, Heyman is a throwback whose quality of work cannot be overstated.
The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
After a hot start from Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose heading into the commercial break of the night, The Big Dog found himself isolated from his tag team partners and in need of a hot tag. He endured punishment at the hands of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in Monday's main event Six-Man Tag Team match.
That tag came as Reigns slapped hands with The Architect.
The current intercontinental champion brought the fight to Ziggler, while Ambrose paired off with McIntyre. The action broke down, and both Rollins and The Lunatic Fringe wiped out the Raw tag team champions with suicide dives. From there, Reigns dove over the top rope, leveling everyone involved in the match as the show headed to the last break of the night.
The pace slowed, Strowman worked over Rollins' head and neck, the heels again controlling the bout.
Chants of "we want Ambrose" poured from the stands as the Chicago faithful eagerly anticipated one last hot tag for The Hounds of Justice. An enzuigiri kick from Rollins made it a real possibility, but Strowman rushed across the ring and knocked his partners off the apron. Strowman laid waste to them at ringside before returning to the ring and criticizing his own partners for not handling their business.
An intense staredown between McIntyre and Strowman allowed Rollins to recover and make the tag to Ambrose, who leveled Ziggler and Strowman with a suicide dive. He squared off with McIntyre and delivered a twisting neckbreaker for a count of two.
Ambrose tried Dirty Deeds, but McIntyre escaped. Reigns broke up a roll-up attempt by the Scot, and chaos ensued.
With Rollins and Ziggler deposited at ringside, a double clothesline left Ambrose and McIntyre down in the center of the ring. At ringside, Strowman attacked Reigns. Ambrose answered with a big DDT to The Monster Among Men at ringside.
Reigns delivered a spear that leveled Strowman. Rollins again wiped out Ziggler, but a Claymore from McIntyre scored the heels the win.
After the match, Ambrose walked out on Rollins and Reigns to end the show.
Result
Ziggler, McIntyre and Strowman defeated The Shield
Grade
A+
Analysis
Can these two teams fight forever?
Yeah, it would probably get repetitive after a while, but damn if it would not be fun. The chemistry between these teams is off the charts. Each of the six Superstars involved is really good at what he does, and they fit the overall puzzle perfectly.
Ambrose sets the late-match frenetic pace. Strowman and Reigns provide the physicality. McIntyre is the dangerous, uber-athlete, and Rollins and Ziggler provide the work rate. It makes for a damn fine match, as fans were lucky enough to witness Saturday and here.
The cliffhanger, with Ambrose walking out on The Shield, was a great way to end the show.
After throwing caution to the wind and busting his ass to put the team in a position to win, he was left to endure the kick that lost them the match after his teammates were out on the arena floor. Frustration is mounting, and it will be interesting to see if WWE Creative pays off this story with a turn or if it predictably keeps The Shield intact.
Either way, this was a fantastic way to cap off what was the best episode of Raw in months.