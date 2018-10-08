WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 8

10 of 10

After a hot start from Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose heading into the commercial break of the night, The Big Dog found himself isolated from his tag team partners and in need of a hot tag. He endured punishment at the hands of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in Monday's main event Six-Man Tag Team match.

That tag came as Reigns slapped hands with The Architect.

The current intercontinental champion brought the fight to Ziggler, while Ambrose paired off with McIntyre. The action broke down, and both Rollins and The Lunatic Fringe wiped out the Raw tag team champions with suicide dives. From there, Reigns dove over the top rope, leveling everyone involved in the match as the show headed to the last break of the night.

The pace slowed, Strowman worked over Rollins' head and neck, the heels again controlling the bout.

Chants of "we want Ambrose" poured from the stands as the Chicago faithful eagerly anticipated one last hot tag for The Hounds of Justice. An enzuigiri kick from Rollins made it a real possibility, but Strowman rushed across the ring and knocked his partners off the apron. Strowman laid waste to them at ringside before returning to the ring and criticizing his own partners for not handling their business.

An intense staredown between McIntyre and Strowman allowed Rollins to recover and make the tag to Ambrose, who leveled Ziggler and Strowman with a suicide dive. He squared off with McIntyre and delivered a twisting neckbreaker for a count of two.

Ambrose tried Dirty Deeds, but McIntyre escaped. Reigns broke up a roll-up attempt by the Scot, and chaos ensued.

With Rollins and Ziggler deposited at ringside, a double clothesline left Ambrose and McIntyre down in the center of the ring. At ringside, Strowman attacked Reigns. Ambrose answered with a big DDT to The Monster Among Men at ringside.

Reigns delivered a spear that leveled Strowman. Rollins again wiped out Ziggler, but a Claymore from McIntyre scored the heels the win.

After the match, Ambrose walked out on Rollins and Reigns to end the show.

Result

Ziggler, McIntyre and Strowman defeated The Shield

Grade

A+

Analysis

Can these two teams fight forever?

Yeah, it would probably get repetitive after a while, but damn if it would not be fun. The chemistry between these teams is off the charts. Each of the six Superstars involved is really good at what he does, and they fit the overall puzzle perfectly.

Ambrose sets the late-match frenetic pace. Strowman and Reigns provide the physicality. McIntyre is the dangerous, uber-athlete, and Rollins and Ziggler provide the work rate. It makes for a damn fine match, as fans were lucky enough to witness Saturday and here.

The cliffhanger, with Ambrose walking out on The Shield, was a great way to end the show.

After throwing caution to the wind and busting his ass to put the team in a position to win, he was left to endure the kick that lost them the match after his teammates were out on the arena floor. Frustration is mounting, and it will be interesting to see if WWE Creative pays off this story with a turn or if it predictably keeps The Shield intact.

Either way, this was a fantastic way to cap off what was the best episode of Raw in months.