Eagles Rumors: No Le'Veon Bell Trade Plans; Fletcher Cox Restructures Contract

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly created additional cap space for the rest of this season and next year, but don't expect them to use it on running back Le'Veon Bell.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Philadelphia restructured defensive tackle Fletcher Cox's contract Friday to create $6.5 million additional cap space for the rest of the 2018 campaign and $11.7 million for the 2019 season.

However, Schefter noted the "Eagles have not pursued a trade for Le’Veon Bell and have no plans to," cutting short any speculation.

Schefter and Mortensen added more context, citing a source who said, "It's 100 percent misleading to think Cox's restructuring was done with Le'Veon Bell in mind."

Rather, Philadelphia opened up more cap space to re-sign its own players in the next two years and at least have the ability to trade for someone. As for Cox, the money he receives will remain the same but will come with additional guarantees in a different payout.

He has earned said guarantees as a three-time Pro Bowler who already has three sacks this season for the 2-3 Eagles. He has been a mainstay in Philadelphia's front seven for years and, at just 27 years old, is under contract through the 2022 campaign.

Cox's restructuring could have naturally led to speculation about a potential trade for Bell—who has not appeared in a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season during a contract holdout—especially after Schefter reported running back Jay Ajayi will miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL.

While the Eagles have some depth with Corey Clement, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood, Bell would give them a dynamic game-changer to complement a passing attack featuring Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery.

Still, it appears as if Bell won't be heading to Pennsylvania's NFC team.