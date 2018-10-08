Jon Gruden on Raiders Forcing TOs: 'We've Got to Get More Pressure' on the QB

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Head coach Jon Gruden could use a pass-rushing force on the Oakland Raiders after a 1-4 start to the 2018 NFL season.

Someone like Khalil Mack.

"It starts with pressuring the quarterback; we've got to get more pressure on the quarterback," Gruden said of his team's defense and its lack of forced turnovers, per Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We've got to force him to make some bad decisions."

