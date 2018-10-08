Jon Gruden on Raiders Forcing TOs: 'We've Got to Get More Pressure' on the QB

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Head coach Jon Gruden could use a pass-rushing force on the Oakland Raiders after a 1-4 start to the 2018 NFL season.

Someone like Khalil Mack.

"It starts with pressuring the quarterback; we've got to get more pressure on the quarterback," Gruden said of his team's defense and its lack of forced turnovers, per Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We've got to force him to make some bad decisions."

                                                                                                                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

