Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Favored in Latest Heisman Trophy, National Title Odds

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Another huge game by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday has the sophomore one step closer to both individual and team glory at the end of the season.

Tagovailoa is now the clear leader in the Heisman Trophy race while the Crimson Tide are also the odds-on favorites to bring home a national championship, per OddsShark:

Alabama set a season high in points with Saturday's 65-31 win over Arkansas and now rank first in the country with an average of 56 points per game. This has helped the squad win its first six games of the year by an average of 40 points per game.

Tagovailoa has been a big part of the success, showcasing incredible efficiency despite limited opportunities in the blowouts.

Against Arkansas, the quarterback finished 10-of-13 for 334 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. It was considered the best game of the campaign nationwide by Total QBR, continuing an impressive trend for the season, via Seth Walder of ESPN:

He now has 18 passing touchdowns and no interceptions this season to go with two rushing scores.

As good as the Tide have been, however, they are far from the only dominant team we have seen in college football this year.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins ranks second on the Heisman list at +450 ($100 bet can win $450), but his team currently sits in third place in the odds to win a championship behind Clemson.

Georgia, Notre Dame and West Virginia are also undefeated with impressive wins, although their perceived chances of winning a national championship remain far apart at this stage.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is at least getting the respect he deserves with the third-best odds to win the Heisman after throwing 21 touchdowns in five games this year.