Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Favored in Latest Heisman Trophy, National Title Odds

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Favored in Latest Heisman Trophy, National Title OddsOctober 8, 2018
Another huge game by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday has the sophomore one step closer to both individual and team glory at the end of the season.
Tagovailoa is now the clear leader in the Heisman Trophy race while the Crimson Tide are also the odds-on favorites to bring home a national championship, per OddsShark:
Updated Heisman odds (@BovadaOfficial): Tagovailoa -150 Haskins +450 Grier +650 Murray +700 Milton/McSorley +1200 Taylor +2000 Etienne +4000 Lawrence +5000 Snell Jr +6000 Herbert +6600 Oliver/Sills +8000 Love/Swift/Lock/Fromm +10000
Updated odds to win the CFB Championship (@betonline_ag): Alabama -130 Clemson +450 Ohio State +500 Georgia +700 Notre Dame +1000 Texas/Washington +2000 Michigan/West Virginia +2500 Oklahoma/Penn State/Wisconsin +3300 UCF +4000 Miami +5000 Colorado/Florida/LSU +10000
Alabama set a season high in points with Saturday's 65-31 win over Arkansas and now rank first in the country with an average of 56 points per game. This has helped the squad win its first six games of the year by an average of 40 points per game.
Tagovailoa has been a big part of the success, showcasing incredible efficiency despite limited opportunities in the blowouts.
Against Arkansas, the quarterback finished 10-of-13 for 334 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. It was considered the best game of the campaign nationwide by Total QBR, continuing an impressive trend for the season, via Seth Walder of ESPN:
He now has 18 passing touchdowns and no interceptions this season to go with two rushing scores.
As good as the Tide have been, however, they are far from the only dominant team we have seen in college football this year.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins ranks second on the Heisman list at +450 ($100 bet can win $450), but his team currently sits in third place in the odds to win a championship behind Clemson.
Georgia, Notre Dame and West Virginia are also undefeated with impressive wins, although their perceived chances of winning a national championship remain far apart at this stage.
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is at least getting the respect he deserves with the third-best odds to win the Heisman after throwing 21 touchdowns in five games this year.
