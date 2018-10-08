Dejounte Murray's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

The 22-year-old will undergo surgery, but a date has not yet been announced, per Wright.

Murray suffered the injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Houston Rockets. He turned down using a wheelchair to help him off the court after going down, instead limping off on his own power.

Unfortunately, the latest issue could cost him the entire 2018-19 season.

Murray was considered a possible breakout candidate heading into his third season in the NBA. The point guard took over the starting role in the backcourt last season and finished the year averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in just 21.5 minutes per game.

He also fit perfectly with the Spurs thanks to his effort on the defensive end. According to Basketball Reference, he ranked 10th in the league in defensive box plus/minus among players with at least 50 games last season.

The guard was also named second-team All-Defensive in 2017-18.

San Antonio now has major question marks in the backcourt after the injury, especially without Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili on the roster for the first time since 2001.

Patty Mills should be able to handle the majority of minutes at point guard with Murray unavailable, although Derrick White and Bryn Forbes could also see more playing time alongside DeMar DeRozan.