Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Oregon strung together 12 straight wins in the rivalry with Washington into 2016, but the Huskies have won the last two meetings with the Ducks, both in blowout fashion. Who's the smart bet for Saturday afternoon's big Pac-12 North battle in Eugene?

College football point spread: The Huskies opened as 3.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 36.0-33.0 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

Washington owns a five-game winning streak following last week's 31-24 decision over UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The Huskies scored the first 10 points of the game, led 24-7 at the half, let the Bruins get within seven points twice in the second half but hung on for the win that gets them to 3-0 in Pac-12 play

On the evening Washington accumulated 462 yards of total offense, 197 on the ground and 265 through the air. The Huskies also converted 11 of 18 third-down situations and won time of possession by a lopsided 38/22 margin.

Washington has now out-gained and out-rushed each of its last five opponents.

Why the Oregon Ducks can cover the spread

Oregon is off to a 4-1 start to this season, following its 42-24 victory at Cal two weeks ago. The Ducks then had last week off.

Oregon spotted the Bears an early field goal two weeks ago, and trailed 10-7 in the second quarter. But the Ducks used a 28-0 run spanning the halves to take control, on their way toward the outright win as two-point underdogs.

On the night Oregon piled up 485 yards of offense, 260 on the ground and 225 through the air, converted eight of 13 third-down situations and won the turnover battle 5-1. In fact, the Ducks defense turned two of those take-aways into touchdowns.

Three weeks ago Oregon had Stanford down 24-7 and was looking for more, with the ball inside the Cardinal red zone. But one play, that fumble returned for a Stanford touchdown, turned that whole game around, and the Ducks eventually lost in overtime.

Oregon has out-gained and out-rushed each of its five opponents this season, even the Cardinal.

Smart betting pick

Washington won the last two meetings in this series by scores of 70-21 and 38-3. The Huskies probably won't win this game by anywhere near those margins, but they are the better team here, playing on the road, where spreads tend to be friendlier. Smart money here lays the points with Washington.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in Washington's last four games on the road vs Oregon.

The total has gone over in five of Oregon's last seven games.

Washington is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games on the road.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.