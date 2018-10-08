Miguel Sano Won't Face Charges After Breaking Officer's Leg in Traffic Incident

Phil Long/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano isn't facing charges after accidentally backing up his truck into a police officer and breaking his leg, according to ESPN.com.

According to that report, Sano had been questioned by the police officer outside of a club in San Pedro de Macoris because his truck didn't have a license plate and he didn't have his driver's license with him. After that exchange ended, he backed up his truck to leave, unaware that the officer's motorcycle was still behind the truck.

