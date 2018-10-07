Report: Spurs' Dejounte Murray to Receive MRI After Suffering Knee Injury

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a knee injury in Sunday's NBA preseason game against the Houston Rockets, ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright reported.

Murray was driving to the basket in the second quarter when his right knee gave out and he fell to the floor. He left the court under his own power after Spurs trainers attempted to place him in a wheelchair.

According to Wright, Murray will have an MRI on Monday.

Murray's injury comes only a day after an MRI revealed Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV tore his right meniscus. Walker will have surgery Monday and be out for six to eight weeks.

Murray is coming off an encouraging 2017-18 season. He averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, and he was a member of the All-Defensive second team.

The 22-year-old looked poised for a breakout in 2018-19. Tony Parker signed with the Charlotte Hornets, which allowed Murray to become the unquestioned starting point guard. The combined departures of Parker and Kawhi Leonard also created a massive leadership void, which Murray could've helped fill.

Instead, the Spurs might have to start the regular season with Patty Mills at point guard.

More importantly, Murray and Walker are both a large part of San Antonio's future. Those plans don't change with injuries to the two players, but it's not what the Spurs will have wanted as they adjust to the post-Kawhi era.