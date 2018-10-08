MLB Playoffs 2018: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Monday's AL, NLDS Matchups

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians will try to right themselves as they return home to the shores of Lake Erie after dropping the first two games of their American League Division Series to the Houston Astros.

The New York Yankees used the power bats of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez to win Game 2 of their series with the Boston Red Sox, and they hope to continue to build on that performance in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

The two American League series will continue Monday after an off-day Sunday. The Astros will send Dallas Keuchel to the mound against Mike Clevinger, and first pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. The game will be televised by TBS.

The Red Sox will send hard-throwing Nathan Eovaldi to the mound while the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino. The game is scheduled to start at 7:40 p.m., and it will also be televised by TBS.

The Indians are minus-115 favorites to win the game and keep the series alive, while the Astros are minus-105 underdogs, per OddsShark. Those betting on the Indians have to risk $115 to win $100, while Houston backers put up $105 to win $100.

The Yankees are solid minus-175 favorites to take a 2-1 series edge, while the Red Sox are plus-150 underdogs.

The Indians need their big three hitters of Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion to get their power bats going. Those three combined for 109 home runs during the regular season.

The Astros have done a good job of hitting in the first two games, and there's no reason to think that Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and George Springer will stop hitting just because they have left Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox won 108 games during the regular season, but they were unable to hold onto their homefield advantage in Game 2. While they were very successful on the road this year, they have to find a way to get to Severino if they are going to return the favor and beat the Yankees on their homefield.

The Red Sox will depend on Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts to for their big hits, while Andrew Benintendi has hit the ball well at Yankee Stadium throughout his career.

Rick Porcello was originally scheduled to pitch Game 3, but he pitched in relief in Game 1, and manger Alex Cora decided to hold him back a day and have him start Game 4.

Eovaldi has allowed one unearned run in 16 innings against the Yankees since the Red Sox acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays this season.

"We felt like one more day is going to benefit him (Porcello)," Cora said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. "Nate hasn’t pitched in a while. He’s rested, had a good week, and we’re going with him."

In the National League, the Atlanta Braves will host the Los Angeles in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Braves edged the Dodgers 6-5 in Game 3 after losing the first two games in Los Angeles.

Those two teams will meet at 4:30 p.m. and the game will be televised by FS1. Rich Hill will take the mound at SunTrust Park for the Dodgers while Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to take the mound for the Braves as he attempts to square the series for the Braves.

The Dodgers are minus-125 favorites, and the Braves are plus-104 underdogs, per OddsShark.

Predictions

The Indians have the core strength to battle back in the series and win Game 3 of their series with the Astros. Manager Terry Francona has instilled too much pride in this team to get swept, and we expect the Indians will figure out a way to get to Keuchel. Clevinger will do enough to slow down the Houston attack.

The Red Sox have a bit of a problem. They may be able to do some damage against Severino—he was a hot-and-cold pitcher this year—but the Yankees should be able to do some damage against the Boston bullpen and it may be difficult for the Red Sox to impact the New York bullpen. Unless the Red Sox get a brilliant effort from Eovaldi and build a lead of three runs or more, the Yankees should win this game.

The Braves have a little momentum, and we expect them to send the series back to Los Angeles for a decisive Game 5.