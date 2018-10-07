College Football Odds Week 7: Early Lines for Georgia vs. LSU, Other Top Games

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Week 7 of the college football season features several games that could alter the national landscape, and oddsmakers are expecting some close battles.

There are three games between ranked opponents Saturday, and all of them have a spread of seven points or less. This includes the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and LSU, which has the Bulldogs listed as seven-point favorites, per OddsShark.

Notable Week 7 Lines

Minnesota at No. 3 Ohio State (-29.5)

Pittsburgh at No. 5 Notre Dame (-21.5)

No. 2 Georgia (-7) at No. 13 LSU

No. 7 Washington (-3) at No. 17 Oregon

Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State (-13.5)

Baylor at No. 9 Texas (-17)

Missouri at No. 1 Alabama (-28)

No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan (-7)

No. 19 Colorado at USC (-7)

Full spreads available at OddsShark.

There was a lot of respect given to the home teams throughout the listings, with even Georgia's seven-point line relatively low as the visitors.

LSU has played well this year and has a strong defense, but the No. 13 team in the country is coming off a loss to Florida and hasn't seen an offense anywhere near as good as Georgia this season. Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs have scored at least 38 points in every game this season, while the defense ranks second in the country at just 13 points allowed per game.

It would take a significant upset for the Tigers to come away with the win.

Meanwhile, Washington is only a three-point favorite going on the road against Oregon. The Huskies have been a bit more inconsistent than other top teams in college football this season, but this is clearly an elite squad that could fare well away from home this weekend.

The Big Ten battle between Michigan and Wisconsin gives the edge to the home team, which comes in as the higher-ranked squad in the polls. Considering how well each defense has played this year, however, those seven points could go a long way toward deciding a winner against the spread.

Finally, Alabama has won by an average of 40 points per game this season, so the 28-point spread against Missouri could be too low for the No. 1 team in the country.