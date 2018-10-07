Landon Collins Rips 'Bogus Calls' in Loss: 'The Mood Is We Need Better Refs'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

New York Giants' Landon Collins during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

After a dramatic 33-31 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, New York Giants safety Landon Collins placed the blame squarely on the officials when asked about the team's mood.

"The mood is we need better refs," Collins said, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. "That’s the mood. Point-blank, simple. It’s bogus calls being called out there." 

The Giants were called for eight penalties for a total of 62 yards during the Week 5 loss.

     

