Mason Crosby Misses 4 Field Goals and an Extra Point in Packers' Loss to Lions

Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby had a Sunday to forget in his team's 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Crosby missed his first four field-goal attempts before connecting on a 41-yarder with seven seconds remaining. He also missed an extra point with 9:01 left in the game following Davante Adams' 12-yard touchdown reception to bring Green Bay to within 11 points.

According to ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell, four other kickers missed five total kicks in one game prior to Crosby.

The 34-year-old had been nearly automatic entering Week 5. He connected on 10 of his 11 field-goal attempts and eight of his nine extra points. In Green Bay's 22-0 Week 4 win over the Buffalo Bills, he hit a pair of field goals from 52 yards out.

It would be unfair to blame Crosby for Sunday's loss, but fans couldn't help but point out his four misses were worth 13 points in a game where eight points was the difference.

NFL teams have been remorseless when it comes to cutting ties with struggling kickers.

The Cleveland Browns released Zane Gonzalez one day after he missed two field goals and two extra points in a 21-18 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings waited two days before parting ways with Daniel Carlson after he missed on all three attempts in a 29-29 tie with the Packers.

Crosby has spent his entire career in Green Bay after the Packers selected him in the sixth round of the 2007 draft, thus building a level of equity with head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Packers play the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 15 before their bye in Week 7. They might be willing to give Crosby at least one more game before seriously considering a change at kicker.