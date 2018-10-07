NCAA Football 2018 Rankings: Texas Surges, Auburn Plunges in AP Poll

0 of 6

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Sam Ehlinger secured a place in Red River lore with a five-touchdown showing to stun Oklahoma, and his Texas team enjoyed a rapid rise in the latest AP Top 25.

And the Longhorns weren't the only Texas program that made a significant move.

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upended No. 13 Kentucky in overtime to re-enter the Top 25. Florida failed to beat the Wildcats earlier this season, but an upset victory against rival LSU was enough to propel the Gators up the rankings.

The busy Saturday in the SEC continued with Auburn losing to Mississippi State and tumbling from its No. 8 spot, too.

As a wrap-up to an exciting slate of action, we're exploring the biggest changes in the AP Top 25 entering Week 7.