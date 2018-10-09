SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

0 of 14

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It was major mix-up day in the SEC.

Alabama and Georgia, the clear-cut top teams in the league, cruised to laugher victories, but nothing else went as expected in a wild and wacky day. Even when the favorites won, there was drama.

LSU took its Top Five ranking on the road to the Swamp and left limping with its first loss of the season to cool any of the good vibrations head coach Ed Orgeron had built thus far.

Auburn also got thumped on the road while visiting spiraling Mississippi State, who got back on the winning track with a strong defensive effort and a record-setting day by dual-threat quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

Texas A&M needed overtime to outlast Kentucky, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season even after nearly handing them the contest on a late-game scoop-and-score.

In other words, it's the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs and everybody else.

There's a lot to digest from Week 6 of SEC play, so let's get right into it. After the shake-up, where did the conference's teams fall in the power rankings? Let's take a look.