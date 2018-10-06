Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State Pull Upset over Jarrett Stidham, No. 8 Auburn

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) sprints past Auburn defender Deshaun Davis (57) and into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of their NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Jim Lyle)
Jim Lytle/Associated Press

The Mississippi State Bulldogs knocked off the No. 8 Auburn Tigers, 23-9, on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald went just 9-of-17 for 69 yards with no touchdowns and one interception for the Bulldogs, but he and running back Kylin Hill dominated Auburn on the ground.

Fitzgerald rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while Hill added 126. Mississippi State rushed for 349 yards as a team.

The Mississippi State defense also held Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in check to the tune of 214 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions on 19-of-38 passing.

By virtue of Saturday's result, the Bulldogs and Tigers are both now 4-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play this season.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

