Marcus Smart Ejected After JR Smith, Aron Baynes Scuffle in Celtics vs. Cavs

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was ejected from Saturday night's preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers following a first-quarter altercation with JR Smith.

The fracas started after Smith and Celtics big man Aron Baynes got tied up jockeying for position on a rebound in the paint. Smith then shoved Baynes with two hands before Smart interjected and tried to go at Smith.

Teammates Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier ultimately restrained Smart to prevent things from escalating further.

Smith and Smart were assessed technical fouls for their roles in the dust-up, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

Those involved will be subject to discipline from the league office in the forms of fines or suspensions, although the latter would seem a bit harsh considering Smart and Smith never came to blows.

The first regular-season meeting between the Celtics and Cavaliers, who have clashed in the last two Eastern Conference Finals, will be on Nov. 30 at Boston's TD Garden.