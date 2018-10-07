College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 7 Top 25

0 of 4

It’s been an entertaining season thus far, but Week 6 really took up the drama and stakes up to a new level. Upsets came all over the nation at all times of the day.

Texas continued their growth as they took down the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry. Texas A&M took down Kentucky with their defense stifling the powerful running attack of the Wildcats. And Auburn fell as the Mississippi State Bulldogs played keep-away with their ball-control offense.

Even at the FCS level, No. 2 James Madison lost to heavy underdog Elon, 27-24. Elon was listed as a 40-point underdog by some services.

Records were broken, too. Devin Singletary and Nick Fitzgerald both passed Tim Tebow for career rushing touchdown records.

Miami raced back after being down 20 to beat rival Florida State. Fellow ACC contender NC State overcame Boston College to become a solid 5-0 as their showdown with Clemson nears.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—voted on the action. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

Here is our Week 7 poll:

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Ohio State 3)

4. Clemson (5)

5. Notre Dame (6)

6. West Virginia (8)

7. Penn State (10)

8. UCF (11)

9. Washington (9)

10. Texas (18)

11. Oklahoma (4)

12. Florida (22)

13. LSU (7)

14. Michigan (15)

15. Wisconsin (16)

16. Colorado (20)

17. Miami (14)

18. Kentucky (13)

19. Oregon (17)

20. NC State (NR)

21. Texas A&M (21)

22. Cincinnati (NR)

23. Stanford (19)

24. Auburn (12)

25. South Florida (NR)

Others receiving votes: Cal, Iowa, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, Utah State