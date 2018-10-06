Keondre Coburn Trolls Baker Mayfield After Promising to Beat Oklahoma

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn is a man of his word.

Eight months after the freshman, then a high school senior, committed to the Longhorns and promised they would beat the Oklahoma Sooners, No. 19 Texas broke through and scored a dramatic 48-45 win in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday afternoon.

And once the score was finalized, Coburn made sure to let everyone—including former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield—know that he was right.

In a post on Twitter, Coburn relayed his initial tweet complete with a since-deleted response from the Cleveland Browns quarterback that said: "This is what we call being naive. Kid has no idea what it's like stepping into the Cotton Bowl. So here's how it works...The team north of of the Red River doesn't flinch. But it's okay, you'll see for yourself, wish you the best."

Mayfield also sent a stern message on Instagram Saturday before kickoff with a series of photos depicting his various wins over Texas.

"Y'all know what day it is," he wrote. "Can't stand them. One of my favorite pics, look at how sad they look going back up the tunnel. #TexasSucks"

Perhaps Mayfield will have more to celebrate Sunday when the Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in search of their second win of the season.