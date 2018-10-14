Fantasy Basketball 2018: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The 2018-19 NBA season will tip off Tuesday evening, which means it's crunch time for hoops fans as they gear up to make another run at fantasy basketball championships.

And if you're an owner who hasn't entered a live draft room just yet, there's still time to tweak your first-round strategy and ensure you will wind up with the stud who can lead your squad to the virtual promised land.

Below, we'll take a look at an updated first-round mock draft for a 12-team league and break down the players who project as league-winners.

Updated 1st Round Mock

1. Anthony Davis, PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans

2. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, G/F, Milwaukee Bucks

4. James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

5. LeBron James, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers

6. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

7. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

8. Kevin Durant, SF, Golden State Warriors

9. Kawhi Leonard, SF, Toronto Raptors

10. Russell Westbrook, PG, Oklahoma City Thunder

11. Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

12. Victor Oladipo, SG, Indiana Pacers

Last season, Karl-Anthony Towns was one of two qualified players who averaged at least 20 points, 12 rebounds and a block. As if that wasn't impressive enough, he rattled off career-high shooting clips of 54.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three (on 3.5 attempts a night).

And here's the thing: There's room for improvement.

While those numbers were undoubtedly gaudy and historically efficient for a player of his size, Towns watched his usage rate dip to a career-low 22.9 percent following the arrival of Jimmy Butler.

However, times are changing in Minnesota. Butler has requested a trade, and if the Timberwolves placate his demand, Towns' usage figures to back toward the 27.5 percent mark it hovered at during the 2016-17 campaign.

A certified stat-sheet stuffer and evolving shooting machine, Towns should be a no-brainer top-three pick.

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

If you want a box score All-Star to anchor your fantasy team, Nikola Jokic is the guy to target.

Although he isn't a staple of highlight reels the way Towns and Anthony Davis are, the Denver Nuggets center posted one of the most unique stat lines in the sport last season when he averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

To put those numbers in perspective, the only other players in league history to average at least 18 points, 10 boards and six dimes are Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett and Russell Westbrook.

What's more: Jokic was encouraged to show off his polished three-point stroke and drilled 39.6 percent of his 280 attempts from beyond the arc. Factor in his 90 steals, which ranked third among all centers, and Jokic is the kind of do-it-all artist who can safely be penciled in as a mid-to-late first-round selection.

Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana Pacers

All it took was one season with the Indiana Pacers for Victor Oladipo to develop into one of the NBA's most feared two-way threats.

Following three up-and-down years with the Orlando Magic and a 2016-17 campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder that saw him take a backseat to Russell Westbrook, Oladipo showed why he was coveted at the top of the 2013 draft and erupted for 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a league-leading 2.6 steals a night.

Of course, the story didn't stop there.

Oladipo also swished a career-high 47.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, including 37.1 percent from three as he recorded a 30.1 percent usage rate that was, by far, the highest of his career. In fact, that mark was good enough for 14th among all players last season and ahead of perennial All-Stars like Davis and DeMar DeRozan.

And with the Pacers trending toward 50-win territory following a 42-40 finish a season ago, Oladipo should be tasked with shouldering a similar workload—if not a bigger one—during his second season in Indiana.

Team Names to Consider

Meme Team

Better Call Gasol

Mo Bamba No. 5

I'm Trying Jennifer

The Gobert Report

Everybody Loves Draymond

Kawhi Me a River

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com unless noted otherwise.