MLB Playoffs 2018: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Sunday's NLDS

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves hope that a change of venue will make a big difference in their respective National League Division Series.

If it doesn't, both of those teams will see their seasons come to an end Sunday. The Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers lead their respective best-of-5 series by 2-0 margins as the two National League series pick up after a day off Saturday.

The Rockies are hoping that a return to Coors Field will get their bats going against the Milwaukee Brewers, who appeared to do everything right in the two games at Miller Park. The Brewers are riding the bat of potential Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich and the outstanding arms in their lights-out bullpen.

The two teams meet at 4:37 p.m. ET in a game that will be televised by the MLB Network. The Dodgers and Braves are scheduled to play at SunTrust Park at 8:07 p.m., and that game will be broadcast on FS1.

The Rockies are minus-150 favorites to earn their first win in the series, while the Brewers are plus-130 underdogs, according to OddsShark. Those betting on Colorado have to risk $150 to win $100, while those wagerng on the Brewers will put up $100 to earn a profit of $130.

The Dodgers are minus-180 favorites on the road, and the Braves are plus-150 underdogs.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell is giving his team's pitchers for the Brewers' early advantage in the series. "The story of the series so far is how we’ve pitched," Counsell said, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "The pitching has worked together as a team as out-getters and done a wonderful job."

The Brewers will send left-hander Wade Miley to the mound to try to clinch the series against the Rockies. Miley started 16 games for the Brewers during the regular season and was 5-2 with a 2.57 earned-run average and a 1.215 WHIP. Miley has also been quite adept at keeping the ball in the ballpark, as he only gives up 0.3 home runs per nine innings.

German Marquez will take the mound for the Rockies, and he had a 14-11 record with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.204 WHIP. Marquez is a power pitcher who struck out 230 batters in 196.0 innings.

The Dodgers are favored because they are sending Walker Buehler to the mound in Atlanta. Buehler had a remarkable impact this season with an 8-5 record along with a 2.62 ERA, 0.961 WHIP and a strikeout ratio of 9.9 per nine innings.

Kevin Gausman had been scheduled to start for the Braves, but the home team has opted to go with 25-year-old lefty Sean Newcomb. He brings a 12-9 record along with a 3.90 ERA along with a 1.329 WHIP.

Predictions

The Rockies could not solve the Brewers pitching in Milwaukee, but their bats will return to life at Coors Field. Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story should trigger their attack and they will be able to jump out to an early lead. Marquez will keep the Brewers in check and the Rockies will win Game 3 and cut into Milwaukee's series lead.

The Braves have been shut out in back-to-back games in Los Angeles, and they desperately need to get on the board early in Game 3.

That may be difficult in against Buehler, who has been so effective to this point. If Freddie Freeman can do some damage early, the Braves are likely to make this a game, but the belief here is that Manny Machado will come through with a big hit late in the game to give the Dodgers a sweep in the series.

All statistical information provided by Baseball-Reference.