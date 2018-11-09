Lonzo Ball Questionable vs. Kings After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball is questionable for Saturday night's road game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering a mild left ankle sprain in practice.

Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reported the news Friday.

Injuries have been a nagging problem for Ball. The 2017 No. 2 overall pick was limited to just 52 games as a rookie due to knee, shoulder, quadriceps and calf injuries. He was later diagnosed with a torn left meniscus in late June, according to Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania, and underwent arthroscopic surgery in July.

Los Angeles did its best not to rush Ball back into action following the offseason procedure. The 21-year-old was medically cleared to resume basketball activities for training camp in September, and he was able to take the court for the season opener on Oct. 18.

Ball is averaging 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 11 games this season.

As Ball nurses this injury, the Lakers can once again take the cautious approach after adding four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and Rajon Rondo, who has won an NBA championship, during the summer. Ball's vision makes him a valuable playmaker, but Rondo and James are both capable of running the point at a high level.

Rondo began the season as the starting point guard, but when he was suspended for an on-court brawl with Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets in the second game of the season, Ball seized the moment and proved he was worthy of a starting spot alongside James.

Without Ball, the Lakers will not have their full arsenal. The offense certainly will have to adjust without the playmaking guard leading the way, but as long as James is healthy, Los Angeles should be able to survive with Rondo as its primary point guard.