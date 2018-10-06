Winners and Losers from Week 6 of College Football

0 of 12

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Underdogs in marquee rivalry games ruled Week 6, but Miami narrowly avoided a similar to fate to that of Oklahoma and LSU.

The Hurricanes mounted a 20-point second-half comeback to stun Florida State, while Texas survived coughing up a 21-point lead against Oklahoma. Like the Longhorns, Florida defeated a previously unbeaten team in rival LSU.

Yeah, Week 6 was bananas.

Two more ranked teams fell during an enthralling Saturday. This piece will be updated as prime-time and late contests go final, but there's already been a bunch of action.