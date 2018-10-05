WWE Super Show-Down 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Super Show-Down 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardOctober 5, 2018
For the first time ever, WWE will hold a pay-per-view event on the continent of Australia on Saturday, October 6 called Super Show-Down.
Since WWE wants this to feel like a WrestleMania, management has stacked the card with some big matches. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the show.
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne
Start Time: 5 a.m. ET, 7 p.m. AEST (Australia Eastern Standard Time)
How to Watch: WWE Network
Super Show-Down Card
Since this is a special event, WWE has put together a show full of unique matches. Here is a look at the full card for Saturday's PPV, according to WWE.com:
- The IIconics vs. Naomi and Asuka
- The Bellas and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad
- Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (Cruiserweight Championship)
- The New Day vs. The Bar (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- The Shield vs. The Dogs of War
- Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women’s Championship)
- Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
- AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
- The Undertaker vs. Triple H
PPV Live Stream
Since this is not a standard PPV, the only way to watch it is on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Kindle Fire
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 3 and 4
- Roku
- Xbox 360 and Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV
- Windows 10 devices
- Tivo
Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions
The WWE team here at Bleacher Report has been analyzing and offering predictions for Super Show-Down leading up to Sunday's event:\
- A panel of writers shared thoughts and predictions for each match.
- Graham Matthews shared his predictions for the show.
- Donald Wood talked about John Cena returning to the ring.
- Matthews also broke down the most important matches on the card.
Other Super-Show Down Thoughts
Since this event falls outside of the normal WWE pay-per-view calendar, many of the matches will not impact storylines moving forward.
However, the feud between Triple H and The Undertaker has lasted for years so it can be started and a and stopped at any time.
The whole point of this event is to give Australia something it wouldn't normally get. Having international PPVs seems to be the new norm, so this might not be a one-time thing.
While there are several great contests to look forward to, the darkhorse for Match of the Night is Alexander vs. Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship.
They have been nothing short of incredible every time they have stepped into the ring, so Saturday should be no different.
Styles vs. Joe and Bryan vs. The Miz should also be highly entertaining, but we all know the main event will be Taker vs. Triple H.
This should be a fun show, but the early start time in the U.S. might lead to most fans waiting until later in the day to watch.
What are your predictions for Super Show-Down?
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK