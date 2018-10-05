WWE Super Show-Down 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time ever, WWE will hold a pay-per-view event on the continent of Australia on Saturday, October 6 called Super Show-Down.

Since WWE wants this to feel like a WrestleMania, management has stacked the card with some big matches. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the show.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne

Start Time: 5 a.m. ET, 7 p.m. AEST (Australia Eastern Standard Time)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Super Show-Down Card

Since this is a special event, WWE has put together a show full of unique matches. Here is a look at the full card for Saturday's PPV, according to WWE.com:

The IIconics vs. Naomi and Asuka

The Bellas and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (Cruiserweight Championship)

The New Day vs. The Bar (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

The Shield vs. The Dogs of War

Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

vs. Elias and Kevin Owens Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)

The Undertaker vs. Triple H

PPV Live Stream

Since this is not a standard PPV, the only way to watch it is on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV

Windows 10 devices

Tivo